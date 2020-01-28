Artists, environmentalists urge Congress to pass ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — The Concerned Artists of the Philippines, an organization of local artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers, and cultural workers in the country, has expressed support for the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise.



“We support the call for the immediate renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, which is set to expire in March 2020,” said the group in a statement recently posted on Facebook.



The group also called their members, allies, and fellow media workers to sign the one million signatures for ABS-CBN franchise renewal petition initiated by the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) on change.org.



“We urge actors, actresses, directors, writers, producers, and other media workers, whether in ABS-CBN or other networks, to wield their influence for the common good and encourage more Filipinos to rally against what NUJP describes as a “rape of democracy,’” according the group’s statement.

The organization also called on Congress to consider the non-renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise as a threat to the future of its employees and their families and on the freedom of the press.

“Our representatives must understand that the threat to ABS-CBN’s future is not only a threat to the future of its thousands of employees and talents but also a threat to our democracy and freedom that they are bound to safeguard,” as stated in their official statement.

Celebrities, including Vice Ganda, Lea Salonga, Anne Curtis, Robi Domingo, Sunshine Cruz, Liza Soberano, Karla Estrada, Ria Atayde, Gretchen Ho, Agot Isidro, Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal, Iza Calzado, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez have also vented their support for ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal as they shared the petition on social media, calling on their followers to sign the NUJP-initiated petition.

A nationwide alliance of environment groups, Green Thumb Coalition (GTC), has also showed its support for the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN for the network’s efforts in communicating the value of the environment through its various platforms, producing educational shows and providing relevant public service programs.

In a statement, GTC said that the TV network “provides wide and strong platforms to communicate the importance of the environment, including the realities that have caused environmental destruction.”

The 40-group coalition hailed the network’s news department for giving “voice” to nature.

“By raising red flags on the disastrous consequence of large-scale mining, dirty and harmful energy such as coal plants, massive land conversion and deforestation by way of news reporting, ABS-CBN mainstreams the silent testimonies of the forests, seas and the skies; giving them the ‘voice’.”

The coalition also said, “Filipinos clearly benefit from the positive impacts of its educational shows like ‘Sine Eskwela,’ ‘Hiraya Manawari,’ ‘Bayani,’ among others and public service programs such as ‘Bantay Bata 163,’ ‘Sagip Kapamilya,’ ‘Bantay Kalikasan,’ to name a few.”

“GTC is reminded of the critical persistence and dedication of the late Gina Lopez, who had been instrumental in shaping much of the public service programs of ABS-CBN that continue to this day. These programs have been embraced by the people as emblematic of the Filipino culture and traditions,” according to the coalition.

The Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), another alliance of over 100 organizations representing various sectors in the country, also stands with GTC in their statement on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

“ABS-CBN is one of the broadcasting stations that have been consistent when it comes to informing the public about the environment, its impact on our lives, and more importantly, how we can do our part in preserving our natural resources and help battle climate change,” said PMCJ in a Facebook post.

“In our world today, it is paramount that the people are well-informed about developments on our planet's climate and become empowered to act accordingly,” the group added.