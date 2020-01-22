MOVIES
"It's Showtime" co-hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis are among Pinoy celebrities urging people to sign the NUJP's online signature campaign petitioning that Congress renew ABS-CBN’s franchise, set to expire on March 30, after which the network’s broadcast services will cease operation.
ABS-CBN/Released
#NoToABSCBNShutdown: Celebrities petition for franchise renewal
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Stakeholders of media giant ABS-CBN are now getting more vocal about the issue surrounding the renewal of the network’s legislative franchise, set to expire in just a little over two months.

If none of the bills extending ABS-CBN’s franchise for another 25 years is not passed and signed into law by March 30, the network’s broadcast services will cease operation.

Last week, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines started an on-ground and online signature campaign petitioning that Congress renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.

“[W]e continue to hope that you, the elected representatives of the people, can rise above your leader's (Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano) petty vindictiveness and strike a blow in defense of freedom of the press and of expression,” reads the petition made available online.

The media rights group estimates that between 10,000 to 11,000 workers are at risk of losing their jobs.

After the NUJP collectively gathers a million signatures from the on-ground signing, as well as the change.org petition, they will submit these to Congress for review.

The online petition has collected over 120,000 signatures as of writing, with some celebrities finally speaking out.

Here’s what they have to say:

Ria Atayde

“Sign and spread the word!”

Anne Curtis

“Please sign the petition. So many lives will be affected by the jobs that will be lost,” the Kapamilya actress posted with a broken-heart emoji.

JC De Vera

Vice Ganda
 

“Love and Support for the network that is our FAMILY. Sign and Share,” the comedian’s first post read.

“WE WILL NOT LOSE OUR FAMILY.  ABS-CBN: One million for ABS-CBN's franchise - Sign the Petition!”

Agot Isidro

Jolina Magdangal  

Kim Molina

“#NoToABSCBNShutdown”

Lea Salonga

“Yes, I have personal and professional reasons for this one. Not gonna lie.”

#NOTOABSCBNSHUTDOWN ABS-CBN ABS-CBN FRANCHISE AGOT ISIDRO ANNE CURTIS JC DE VERA JOLINA MAGDANGAL KIM MOLINA LEA SALONGA NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES NUJP PRESS FREEDOM RIA ATAYDE VICE GANDA
