MOVIES
MUSIC
Actress Yassi Pressman
Samsung/Released
Yassi Pressman defends Issa Pressman over cheating accusations causing James Reid, Nadine Lustre split
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman has defended her sister Issa Pressman against JaDine fans accusing Issa as the alleged third party in the breakup of James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

In her Instagram account, the "Ang Pambansang Third Wheel" star posted a photo of her with Nadine Lustre as they were dining together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hindi po papatol ang kapatid ko sa mga sinasabi ninyo ???? Pero bilang Ate, hindi ko naman po yata kayang panuorin na patuloy po siyang binabato ng mga masasakit na salita dahil nananahimik siya. ~ this was me and nadz last night, watching how some of us become cruel over untrue statements. ???? Initially we all laughed about how crazy the things that woke us up yesterday were, and then.... they started getting out of hand, at di na yun tama.. Ayaw na po sana namin patulan, but we decided to post something because cyber-bullying is not okay, it is never okay. Be careful with the words you say, and things you THINK are true on social media. They're not always the truth. Do not be so quick to point fingers, when you do not have the proper information. #thinkbeforeyouclick ~ We're all okay. Sana po kayo din. Let's respect everyone. ??????

A post shared by Yassi Pressman (@yassipressman) on

“Hindi po papatol ang kapatid ko sa mga sinasabi ninyo. Pero bilang Ate, hindi ko naman po yata kayang panuorin na patuloy po siyang binabato ng mga masasakit na salita dahil nananahimik siya,” Yassi began her post.

Yassi said that the photo was taken on Tuesday night as she was reading online comments on the breakup.

“This was me and nadz last night, watching how some of us become cruel over untrue statements. Initially we all laughed about how crazy the things that woke us up yesterday were, and then.... they started getting out of hand, at di na yun tama,” Yassi said.

“Ayaw na po sana namin patulan, but we decided to post something because cyber-bullying is not okay, it is never okay. Be careful with the words you say, and things you THINK are true on social media. They're not always the truth. Do not be so quick to point fingers, when you do not have the proper information,” she added.

Yassi clarified that the rumors linking Issa to the breakup of James and Nadine are not true and assured that all is well among them.

“We're all okay. Sana po kayo din. Let's respect everyone,” she enthused.

ISSA PRESSMAN JADINE JAMES REID NADINE LUSTRE YASSI PRESSMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Thank you, JaDine': Insider sources reveal why James Reid, Nadine Lustre withheld split
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre finally confirmed that they broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?
By Ricky Lo | 18 days ago
Despite the protestations of JaDineans who seem to be in denial about their idols James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s reported...
Entertainment
fbfb
Two Sarahs wed in March
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
Wedding bells will be ringing for two Sarahs in March.
Entertainment
fbfb
Goodbye to Dennis Garcia
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Dennis Garcia was a maverick. The guy who played good bass for his band Hotdog just never played by the rules elsewhere.
Entertainment
fbfb
My friend Robina
By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
I met Robina Gokongwei over 25 years ago when she was still dating my lawyer friend and mahjong mate, Perry Pe. Perry and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
The comedy we didn’t know we needed
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 15 hours ago
Incredibly poignant, politically timely and ubiquitously hilarious, director Taika Waititi works wonders in weaving deft humor...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
A fun, heartwarming tale about Jojo
By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Jojo Rabbit fulfills one’s expectations of the comedy genre (such as scenes, characters and dialogues that elicit laughs...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Pinay singer in Ireland’s Got Talent launches debut single
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 15 hours ago
Shaniah Rollo, the 15-year-old Pinay who made it to the semi-finals of Ireland’s Got Talent in 2018, was recently in...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Ang sakit': JaDine fans react to James Reid, Nadine Lustre breakup confirmation
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It was an emotional night for JaDine fans when actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre finally confirmed on Monday night that...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
ChildHaus is in Hans’ heart
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
“My staff will deposit 100k to ChildHaus today. Read an article about ChildHaus last December 24 and since I have excess...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with