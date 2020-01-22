Yassi Pressman defends Issa Pressman over cheating accusations causing James Reid, Nadine Lustre split

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman has defended her sister Issa Pressman against JaDine fans accusing Issa as the alleged third party in the breakup of James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

In her Instagram account, the "Ang Pambansang Third Wheel" star posted a photo of her with Nadine Lustre as they were dining together.

“Hindi po papatol ang kapatid ko sa mga sinasabi ninyo. Pero bilang Ate, hindi ko naman po yata kayang panuorin na patuloy po siyang binabato ng mga masasakit na salita dahil nananahimik siya,” Yassi began her post.

Yassi said that the photo was taken on Tuesday night as she was reading online comments on the breakup.

“This was me and nadz last night, watching how some of us become cruel over untrue statements. Initially we all laughed about how crazy the things that woke us up yesterday were, and then.... they started getting out of hand, at di na yun tama,” Yassi said.

“Ayaw na po sana namin patulan, but we decided to post something because cyber-bullying is not okay, it is never okay. Be careful with the words you say, and things you THINK are true on social media. They're not always the truth. Do not be so quick to point fingers, when you do not have the proper information,” she added.

Yassi clarified that the rumors linking Issa to the breakup of James and Nadine are not true and assured that all is well among them.

“We're all okay. Sana po kayo din. Let's respect everyone,” she enthused.