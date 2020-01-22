Iza Calzado mistaken for Issa Pressman over James Reid, Nadine Lustre split

MANILA, Philippines — Iza Calzado has spread some good vibes amid the breakup between fellow actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

In her Instagram account, Iza posted a screenshot of a blog titled “Ginalingan,” with her photo on it. The blog allegedly accused her for being the third party in the split.

“Kung totoo man ang issue, sana masaya ka sa ginawa mo kay James and Nadine,” the blog wrote as caption on Iza’s photo.

“People of the Philippines, Anong kaguluhan ito??? Hahaha! May asawa na Ako! Lord!” Iza wrote in the screenshot of the blog.

In another Instagram story, Iza also shared a screenshot of a JaDine fan’s direct message to her.

“Grabe ka Iza, alam mo naman na madaming nagmamahal sa JADINE. Inahas mo pa si James. Kawawa naman si Nadine. Ahas!” the fan messaged her.

“But wait, there’s more! Does this mean pasok pa Ako sa early 20s market? May asim pa si Tita Iza? Wrong account though! Hahaha!” Iza wrote in the screenshot.

Social media influencer Issa Pressman, friend of the former couple, was trending on Twitter as JaDine fans accused her of being the third party of the Kapamilya love team. Fans taught that Iza, not Issa, was the reason for the breakup.

Iza, however, said that although people has mistaken her for Issa, she’s still sad about the news.

“Pero seryoso guys, sad Ako nag break ang #JaDine,” she wrote.

Issa, apart from Nadine and James, was trending on Twitter on Tuesday. A video of James, Nadine and Issa, together with Sam Concepcion and other friends, showed them partying in a certain house. JaDine fans said that they saw in the video that James and Issa were kissing behind Nadine’s back.

“Nadine Lustre was in front. And James Reid and Issa Pressman kissed at the back. Like their circle of friends already knew except Nadine… A TRASH,” a Twitter user wrote.

Issa turned off the comment section of her Instagram account to avoid angry JaDine fans from commenting on her feed.

Another Twitter user slammed the friends of the former couple for allegedly allowing James to cheat on Nadine.

“CHEATING ISN'T FINE, BUT TOLERATING A CHEATING FRIEND IS THE WORST. I MEAN, I'M NOT A JADINE FAN, BUT THE IDEA OF THIS ISSA PRESSMAN, JAMES REID, AND NADINE LUSTRE THING ALL OVER THE INTERNET IS SO DAMN DISGUSTING. IMAGINE, YOU'RE TOLERATING A CHEATER! HOW NASTY,” the Twitter user wrote.

“If this James Reid and Issa Pressman news is true, good on Nadine! You have more reason to focus on yourself now. You may be contractually obligated with him but you don't have to hang around people that treats you poorly and make you look stupid. Let karma do it's magic,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans believed that James’ alleged affair with Issa is not true at all.

“I have still small faith with James hoping this is not true. But please spare Nadine from this pain. She already had enough,” a Twitter user wrote.

Issa is the younger sister of Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman. Last 2018, Issa admitted that she is a bisexual and had a same-sex relationship with singer Marga Bermudez. The couple reportedly broke up before James and Nadine.