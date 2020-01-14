MOVIES
Angel Locsin as 'Darna' superimposed over recent images of the Taal Volcano eruption.
Angel's photo from The STAR/File; Taal Volcano images by Reuters/Eloisa Lopez, The STAR/Miguel de Guzman; editing by Philstar.com/Jonathan Asuncion
'Darna' trends as Angel Locsin posts about helping Taal Volcano victims
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 1:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has been getting praises again from social media users after she asked for the needs of Taal Volcano eruption victims.

In her Twitter account, Angel asked her followers where can she get an assessment on what the needs of the victims are.

“Anyone here na may na-conduct na assessment kung anong mga kailangan, anu-anong baranggays at ilang families per baranggay? Thank you,” Angel wrote.

Social media users  commended Angel for the post, saying that the actress is the real Darna.

“Here she goes again, our real life darna,” a netizen wrote.  

“Anyone can be a social media influencer but not everyone can be as true & helpful as Angel Locsin. Parating na si darna,” another user wrote.

“Darna carrying our government responsibilities AGAIN, Angel Locsin is the proof that you don’t need to be a government official or a billionaire to help other people in needs,” a netizen wrote.  

Because of the post, "Darna" was among the top-trending topics on Twitter on Tuesday.

Apart from her "Darna" TV series on GMA, Angel has been known for her philanthropy. She was seen giving relief goods in war-torn Marawi City, earthquake victims in Mindanao and the recent typhoon victims. For aiding disaster relief efforts, she was included in last year's Forbes Philanthropy List.

