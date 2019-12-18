Piolo Pascual bares why he loves Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — Piolo Pascual may be one of the most reputable and recognizable actors in the industry today but away from the limelight, he is just like any other family guy. This is truest every Christmas, that special time of the year when his priority is his family—above all.

As a father, son, and tito, Piolo says family is the top reason he loves Christmas.

“I always make it a point to spend my Christmas with my family,” he told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview, adding that this year, their celebration will be different.

According to the award-winning actor, his family will spend Christmas Day in the Philippines. On how he can find time despite his busy schedule, he said that he blocked off his schedule early on in the year.

“I believe in the importance of family so they have to be prioritized, especially during the holidays because this is the only time that everyone gets together. You don’t just get to exchange gifts but you also get to share your time with each other,” he added.

Making others happy

Piolo will also allot his free time to son Iñigo, who is also a fast-rising star of ABS-CBN. The father and son tandem will attend the annual and star-studded Christmas special of their network.

After this, they are set to hold a Christmas outreach as their way of giving back. For Piolo, this is another reason that makes Christmas special for him every year.

As of this writing Piolo and his foundation, the Hebreo12:1 Foundation, are already looking for beneficiaries.

“We try to look for other indigenous areas where we can spread love and share the gift of Christmas and my foundation with my family—they’re the ones in charge of finding or looking for places where we can do outreach,” he said.

Established in 2009, Hebreo 12:1 Foundation has been helping underprivileged children and communities for a decade already.

Known for his kindness and generosity, Piolo reminded everyone that giving back must go beyond Christmas.

“You know a lot of people don’t get to celebrate the way they want to celebrate because they don’t have much. So if you are sensitive enough to their needs then we’ll make a lot of people happy—just by being there for them and sharing what you have, not just materially but also your time," he said.

Remembering childhood memories

If acting is Piolo’s talent, then helping is his second nature, which he learned from a very young age. His fondest memories of Christmas include doing outreach work.

“My mom and my dad would take us to different foundations or orphanages every Christmas or some birthdays. It’s always a tradition in our family to always spend it with the less fortunate ones, the underprivileged, especially the kids who are orphans and the aged who don’t have families anymore,” he revealed.

Piolo also wishes to pass on this trait to younger members of his family, his nephews, and nieces.

“We make it a point to take the kids with us (in Christmas outreach activities) so they can be exposed to what the meaning of Christmas is,” he said.

Something sweet for sharing

When it comes to making kids—and kids at heart—happy during the holidays, Piolo knows just the perfect sweet treat.

This is Dunkin’ Donuts Christmas Bucket filled with 45 of the best Munchkins, 25 classic and 20 premium flavors. This bucket has five more of our favorite Munchkins but for the same price of P349.

Piolo wants to share a bucket himself with the kids during their Christmas outreach. “Because they love sweets! And I guess my pamangkins, because they’re full of energy,” he said with a hearty laugh.

In parting, Piolo had this Christmas message to share, “Stay positive, be giving, be humble, be generous, be grateful for everything, appreciate life, and know that the meaning of Christmas is not just about getting gifts or giving gifts, but it’s about spending it with your loved ones, and knowing that the real reason for our existence is the birth of Jesus Christ."

