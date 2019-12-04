MOVIES
From left: Singer Mark Bautista; SEA Games gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo
Mark Bautista via Instagram, screenshot; Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
SEA Games gold medalist Carlos Yulo defends Mark Bautista over Instagram message
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Mark Bautista has followed and messaged gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo on Instagram.

In his post on Wednesday, the singer also shared a video of him doing acrobatics, which is probably why he is a fan of Yulo.

In his Twitter account, Carlos posted screenshots of Mark congratulating him for a job well done at the South East Asian (SEA) Games.

"Okay I’m shocked. He messaged me and he followed me aswell wtf?!,” Carlos excitedly wrote.

Some Twitter users, however, put color into Mark's message for Carlos. Some claimed that the singer was flirting with the gymnast.

Some users, however, don’t see anything wrong with Mark’s move.

“Are you guys even serious about what you're saying on Mark Bautista? I mean he just simply congratulated the athlete and then followed Carlos I mean what's wrong about it? There's nothing wrong on it, it's just only you and your dirty minds,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Grabehan mga comments dito about kay mark bautista, we know that mark once said that he's a bisexual but can we set aside that? he just congratulated and followed carlos and what's wrong with it??” another user commented.

Because of such exchanges, "Mark Bautista" became among the top trending topics on Twitter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Carlos wrote on his Twitter account that it saddened him to see tweets against Mark.

“It saddens me to see tweets about @iammarkbautista because of my tweet out of excitement. Kindness, message of encouragement and appreciation is not a sign of flirting. Let’s focus on #SeaGames2019 and winning as One,” he wrote.

