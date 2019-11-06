MOVIES
MUSIC

WATCH: K-Pop group SuperM stars in Korean Air’s newest safety video
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 4:52pm

SEOUL — On November 4, a safety video starring SuperM, a global K-pop group, began airing on all Korean Air flights. The first was at KE621, which departed from Incheon at 7:45 am to Manila.

The brand-new safety video is in partnership with SM Entertainment, the largest entertainment company in Korea.

In-flight safety videos are required to present necessary safety information such as luggage storage, items banned during the flight, electronic device restrictions, no-smoking regulations, seatbelt signs, emergency exits, actions to take when cabin pressure rises, and how to wear the life jacket.

Korean Air expects to deliver essential safety information more effectively by grabbing passengers’ attention with its new safety video.

Innovative, entertaining video

Korean Air’s new safety video is unconventional, innovative and entertaining.

A renowned songwriter of SM Entertainment, Kenzie, created a project song called “Let’s go everywhere,” which was turned into a K-pop music video. By integrating safety rules into the music video, an unprecedented in-flight safety video was created.

The safety video features a mix of five music genres: hip-hop, R&B, electronic, deep house and synth pop. By mixing the various genres into one song, the video aims to capture the attention of a wide range of passengers.

This is the first safety video in music video form that features influential K-pop artists.

In-flight safety videos are required to present necessary safety information such as luggage storage, items banned during the flight, electronic device restrictions, no-smoking regulations, seatbelt signs, emergency exits, actions to take when cabin pressure rises, and how to wear the life jacket.
Photo Release

“Safety does not have to be serious or boring,” said a Korean Air spokesperson who led the creation of the safety video. “We hope to deliver clear safety messages to our passengers through the brand-new safety video.”

Featuring global K-pop artists

The cast of Korean Air’s new in-flight safety video is quite glamorous.

SuperM is a new project group recently created by SM Entertainment, with seven K-pop stars from existing SM boy groups: Taemin from Shinee, Kai and Baekhyun from Exo, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.

On October 5, SuperM successfully held its first concert in Los Angeles, and they will soon begin a North American tour in November 2019.

SuperM’s first mini album also recorded No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The safety video’s song, “Let’s go everywhere,” will be released as a single album on November 18.

SuperM is a new project group recently created by SM Entertainment, with seven K-pop stars from existing SM boy groups: Taemin from Shinee, Kai and Baekhyun from Exo, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.
Photo Release

According to Korean Air, profits from the album will be donated in the names of Korean Air and SM Entertainment to the Global Poverty Project's Global Citizen campaign.

Global Citizen is a campaign that aims to end extreme poverty, climate change and global inequality in collaboration with leaders of 193 UN member nations, governments, philanthropists and civil organizations.

Furthermore, BoA, a famous K-pop singer, served as the narrator of the video, drawing much attention.

Korean Air will host various events to promote its new safety video.

A safety video sharing event is ongoing until December 10, encouraging customers to share the video uploaded on Korean Air's Youtube channel. A model airplane with the SuperM livery will be awarded to 100 winners.

The event will soon be followed by a dance cover event for “Let’s go everywhere” from November 18. A total of six teams will be selected and provided with Korean Air international round-trip tickets. Details can be found on Korean Air's website.

Contributing to K-pop culture

Major airlines around the world have created unique in-flight safety videos that reflect culture and characteristics of their country. 

For example, British Airways conveyed a witty safety message by featuring British celebrities in its safety video.

A few years ago, Air New Zealand introduced a safety video themed after “Lord of the Rings,” featuring the Hobbit and elves.

Virgin America also drew attention with its song-and-dance safety video. 

Korean Air’s unique safety video drew on the popularity of K-pop and Korean culture. The collaboration with SuperM is expected to create great synergy in expanding its global impact and network.

With the launch of the new safety video, Korean Air plans to actively contribute to the spreading of K-pop and Korean pop culture around the world.

KOREAN AIR SAFETY VIDEO SUPERM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Jonas Gaffud on Gazini Ganados’ potential for back-to-back Miss Universe win
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Pageant organizer Jonas Gaffud, creative and events director of the Miss Universe Philippines brand, admitted that it would...
Entertainment
Vi marks B-day in Taipei
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
It has become some kind of a tradition for Batangas Rep. Vilma “Ate Vi” Santos to spend her birthday abroad with...
Entertainment
What can Philippines' Gazini Ganados say about Miss Universe 2019's official date, venue?
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"It's a blessing for us if we have it here in the Philipines," she enthused. 
Entertainment
'Abortion not an option': Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts to Georgia's Heartbeat Bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Miss Universe 2019 pageant will now be officially held on December 8, Feast of the Immaculate Conception, in Atlanta,...
Entertainment
'I’m not a mistress for money': Marjorie Barretto reveals Echiverri is dad of youngest daughter
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Marjorie Barretto has finally admitted that former Caloocan Mayor Recom Echiverri is the father of her youngest daughter...
Entertainment
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
WATCH: K-Pop group SuperM stars in Korean Air’s newest safety video
1 hour ago
On November 4, a safety video starring SuperM, a global K-pop group, was aired on all Korean Air flights. The first was at...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Ina and Giacomo: I.T.A.L.Y.
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
They were two strangers who caught each other’s eye from across the street. After a mom-approved meet-cute, an unconventionally...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Vanjoss dominates The Voice Kids Philippines
By Kane Errol Choa | 18 hours ago
Being declared as The Voice Kids grand champion and reunited with his mother for good must be the best birthday gifts for...
Entertainment
Taylor’s new song for Cats
By Baby A. Gil | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
What a privilege on the part of Taylor Swift to be able to write a song for Cats with the legendary creator of great musicals Andrew Lloyd Webber.
18 hours ago
Entertainment
1 day ago
Play it again, Neocolours
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Music lovers know how the songs Tuloy Pa Rin, Cold Summer Nights and Kasalanan Ko Ba have defined an era, and continue to...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with