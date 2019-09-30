LIST: 10 fun facts about Korean 'oppa' Jung Hae In 

MANILA, Philippines — Prior to his fan meeting, Korean actor Jung Hae In sat down with Philippine media and shared his views about his Filipino fans, his popular roles and his favorite K-pop group.

The Manila fan meeting, dubbed "One Summer Night," was part of his Asian tour. It was inspired by his recently concluded Koreanovela titled "One Spring Night," where he played a pharmacist who is a single dad.

This was the second time that Jung Hae In held a fan meeting in Manila. Last year, the actor came to the country after his drama "Something in the Rain" became an instant hit, making him one of the rising "hallyu" stars in his generation.

Here are the things fans would love to know about their favorite "oppa":

1. During the recent press conference held in Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas, Hae In-ssi shared that he doesn't think of himself as a "hallyu" star.

"I don't really consider myself a hallyu star. I am just grateful that I get to do something that I love," the Korean actor said.

But his Filipino fans think that he truly deserves the international recognition he is receiving. They really want to get to know Jung Hae In, whose smile can really melt anyone's heart.

2. Jung Hae In officially debuted through the drama series "Bride of the Century," which aired in 2014. Prior to that, he made an appearance in AOA Black's "Moya MTV" in 2013.

3. He appeared in several dramas, mostly in small roles and cameos. It was his supporting role as the first love of Kim Go Eun's character in "Goblin" that K-drama fans began to notice him. For Jung Hae In, his stint in "Goblin" was "surreal. I'm a fan of the drama. I watched it. It was also my first time to see Gong Yoo in person."

4. He was recently reunited with actress Kim Go Eun in the movie "Tune In For Love," a romantic film about a part-time worker in a bakery who exchanges stories with a guy on a radio program.

5. If his schedule permits it, he would love to visit Cebu or Boracay. It was his second time in Manila, but he wasn't able to do much. Unfortunately, his schedule this time also won't allow him to explore the country. But he wants to do so someday.

6. He can't imagine doing anything else apart from being an actor. "I'll always be an actor, no matter what."

7. Jung Hae In is a self-confessed Army. When asked what his favorite K-pop group is, he answered, "BTS." He listens to them while in transit, or when at home. Their music relaxes him after a long day.

8. When asked about what he thinks about his Filipino fans, Jung Hae In described his Filipino fans as shy. "They are very warm and smile easily. When I stepped outside the airport, everyone was smiling. It makes me smile when I see the fans smile."

This was one of the reasons he came back to the country after just a year.

9. The Korean actor wants to play a "chaebol" character. He has played several notable characters, but never as a CEO (chief executive officer) or as a rich man.

So far, Yoo Ji-hoo, his character in "One Spring Night," is the most remarkable and memorable for him because the character has so much pain. But in a personal level, he likes Seo Joon-hee, his character in "Something in the Rain," because he is someone who goes and knows what he wants, "who knows how to go about loving someone, how to have love in his life."

"Something in the Rain" was his first lead starrer drama. He was in "When You Were Sleeping" and "Prison Playbook," but both were supporting roles.

10. His unforgettable memories of his fan meetings included singing off-key and dancing after fans requested it. "It wasn't the best dance performance. I feel shy about it."