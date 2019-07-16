Jinri Park on engagement: ‘Grateful I found a Filipino guy’

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Jinri Park announced that she is engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend John.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate announced her engagement in her latest video blog (vlog) entry in her YouTube channel, where she also showed her boyfriend for the first time.

"I'm engaged! Beautiful ring, see? It's so nice and unique," Jinri said in the video, showing off her unique sapphire engagement ring.

The vlog showed they are touring around Australia, which culminated at the Sydney Airport, where they announced their engagement.

John, a Filipino who grew up in Australia, said he and the Korean model met through common friends.

"She had a very good aura about her, which is what I like, which is how we connected," John said.

John added that he knew he liked Jinri from the first time they met as he took the Korean model to the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

"I live in Sydney and I took her to the Sydney Harbour Bridge and to the Opera House. I knew I was attracted to her when we were just talking on a park bench, just normal talk. I just wanted to get to know her. Once I talked to her, I knew we had similarities and we get along well," he said.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jinri addressed fans’ question on how did she know that John is the “one.”

“I’ve realized that the generic phrase ‘You just know’ when you ask couples how did you know he’s the one? Is so true. Everything just seems right and you have absolutely no doubt. That’s when you know he’s the one,” she explained.

She revealed that although John is Filipino by blood, he is an Australian by citizenship and cannot speak Filipino.

“And I make fun of him for that… I’m better in Filipino than you John,” she bared.

She is, however, very “grateful” to be marrying a Filipino.

“I’m grateful I found a Filipino guy because I can always have a part of the Philippines, a place I called home with me in my heart.”