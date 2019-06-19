‘Wowowin’ video goes viral after boy contestant greets fans of rival ‘It’s Showtime’

MANILA, Philippines — A “Wowowin” video has been making rounds online after social media users found it funny when a kid contestant of the show said he idolized Kapamilya actors Ronnie Alonte and Coco Martin.

In the video, TV host Willie Revillame was interviewing a grade one student named Jed in the Willie of Fortune segment.

Willie asked Jed what he wanted to become when he grows up. The boy said he wanted to become a pilot or an actor.

Revillame was taken aback when the kid started name-dropping celebrities from the rival TV network, ABS-CBN.

“Sinong paborito mong artista?” Willie asked Jed, who then answered: “Si Cardo po,” which drew laughter from the audience.

Willie asked again, “Sino si Cardo?”

“’Yung magaling po magbaril,” Jed replied, referring to Coco Martin‘s character as Cardo Dalisay in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Willie asked the six-year-old boy again who is his favorite celebrity apart from Cardo, to which the contestant answered, “Ronnie Alonte po,” another actor from rival ABS-CBN.

“Bakit dito ka sumali?” Willie replied to Jed, drawing laughter from the audience.

Willie then asked Jed to greet his idols. “Sige batiin mo na sila, baka nanood si Cardo,” he said.

The boy then shouted: “What’s up, madlang people!” – a famous tagline in the ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

Earlier this month, Willie was a “guest” on “It’s Showtime” via a phone call with Ogie Alcasid in the show’s segment, Tawag ng Tanghalan.