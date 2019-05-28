‘La Luna Sangre’ joins ‘Ang Probinsyano’ on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN drama-fantasy series “La Luna Sangre” is now available in American media services provider Netflix.

Starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, the series was the third installment of “Lobo” and the sequel to “Imortal.”

“La Luna Sangre” also marked the return of Angel Locsin as Jacintha in the primetime television show, and the first TV series of Richard Gutierrez in the Kapamilya station.

Produced by Star Creatives, the series aired from June 19, 2017 to March 2, 2018 and consistently topped the ratings in its time slot.

All 93 episodes of “La Luna Sangre” can now be viewed on the video streaming site.

Apart from “La Luna Sangre,” ABS-CBN’s “Ang Probinsyano” is also now available on the streaming service.

The Coco Martin-led TV show, however, can be searched in the streaming device through its Netflix title “Brothers,” and not “Ang Probinsyano.”

