BCPD scholars shine as they join 2022 pandemic graduates

Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 1:02pm
BCPD scholars shine as they join 2022 pandemic graduates
BCPD graduates of class 2022
Photo Release

Cebu, Philippines —The Banilad Center for Professional Development (BCPD), a project of the Foundation for Professional Training Inc. (FPTI), recently conferred graduation diplomas to thirty-three scholars from their Senior High School (SHS) Technical-Vocational track, Home Economics strand and to eighteen of their Hotel and Restaurant Services (HRS) scholars.

The school’s 30th Commencement Exercises, themed “Pursuing Dreams and Fostering Resilience in the Face of Adversity,” was held at Seda Hotel, Ayala Center Cebu last July 15.

It was a remarkable event being the graduation taking place two years since the coronavirus pandemic struck and affected the academic world, disrupting traditional instruction and hastening online classes.

BCPD School Director Elizabeth M. Lopez with DepEd Schools Division Superintendent of Cebu Province Rhea Mar A. Angtud, Ed.D., represented by DepEd Senior Education Program Specialist M & E John Paul D. Lesondato and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Regional Director Gamaliel B. Vicente, Jr., CESO III, ASEAN Engineer, represented by Cebu Provincial Office Supervising TESD Specialist Clarissa J. Geraldo, confirmed the candidates for graduation.

The graduates were fortunate to listen to one of BCPD’s industry partners, Chester Lim, the proprietor of Anjo World Theme Park. In his speech, delivered by Anjo World Human Resources Officer Kenneth Loreto, he stressed the importance of hard work and resilience to achieve success, citing the good example he saw in his parents who are considered pioneers of the retail and real estate businesses here in Cebu, working for almost seven decades now.

A BCPD alumna, Meldrid Daguhay-Napigkit of Cebu Coffee Ventures Inc., graced the event to further inspire the new graduates. Meldrid finished in 2013, one of BCPD’s Aboitiz scholars who was absorbed by her on-the-job training (OJT) venue, UCC, upon graduation.

She related her exciting journey of going up the career ladder from regular employee to supervisor of UCC’s three branches in Cebu, owing this achievement to sheer hard work and the values she has learned as a BCPD student.

BCPD graduates are not afraid to be given responsibilities at work even while they are young. They see everything as a challenge for their professional and personal growth, translating these into opportunities to become better persons.

Giving the testimonials from the graduating batch were Jhesele Rose D. Wenceslao of the Senior High School program and Justine Artezuela of the Hotel and Restaurant Services course.

They expressed how grateful they are for BCPD’s active support in their studies, starting from when they were given tablets/iPads to study, provided load for their internet needs, until the pandemic happened and quickly followed by Typhoon Odette, when the school extended help for food supplies and home rebuilding.

They said that one will not be able to find another school that thinks of the welfare of its students with so much affection and detail as what BCPD has done for them and their families.      

The highlight of the graduation was the surprise recognition of this year’s awardees, duly announced by BCPD Vice-Director for Student AffairsSarah Josefa Laragan. BCPD awarded medals of academic distinction to six senior high school graduates, plus six Bronze awardees and one Silver awardee to their HRS graduates.

The school also gave 4 Gold Service Awards to graduates who got a perfect grade in their OJT or work immersion in BCPD’s partner hotels. The parents of the awardees were moved as they received the award with their children on stage.

Towards the end of the program, the graduates sang their graduation song, “Moments,” followed by a summary video of the batch’s memorable journey throughout the years of being in BCPD.

Vice Director for Academic Affairs Mary Anne Ruiz, DM-EM, gave the closing remarks reminding the graduates to pay it forward. She also acknowledged the following institutions for continuing to support BCPD through the years: RELEDEV-Australian Aid, Wonder Foundation, Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and APEX Mining Corporation Inc.  Vice Director for Alumnae and External Affairs Charisma Rhea Castro was the Master of Ceremonies.  

Most of BCPD’s new graduates are set to work soon, having been accepted for work by most of their OJT venues.

A warm congratulations to BCPD and to the graduates of class 2022!

GRADUATES
