Most Filipino mobile phone users demand total data protection — survey

MANILA, Philippines — About 97.5% of Filipino consumers seek total protection of their data in mobile applications after the country has seen a rise in security, fraud and privacy threats, a recent survey found.

The findings of the 4th Annual Philippines Consumer Survey of Mobile App Security revealed the country’s dire need to strictly enforce data privacy laws and urge mobile brands to ensure that Filipino mobile phone users are protected against malware and digital scams.

Mobile defense platform AppDome collaborated with non-profit organization Open Worldwide Application Security Project in conducting the survey.

Respondents expressed in the 2024 survey their desire to log into their online accounts and make digital transactions without the fear of hacking, identity theft or financial loss.

According to the survey, 61.6% of Filipino consumers worry about their use of e-wallet applications as they frequently rely on cashless payment methods. This is nearly double the global average of 31.7% who use e-wallets.

AppDome CEO Tom Tovar said that more Filipino consumers are beginning to recognize the importance of cybersecurity as digital exposure continues to penetrate a larger population.

“Filipino consumers continue their march upward in recognizing the importance of this work and it’s clear that they overwhelmingly support a broadening cyber, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-bot mandate, and higher OWASP standard, inside brand and enterprise mobile apps everywhere,” Tovar said.

The CEO emphasized the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have fueled an increase in online attacks, underscoring the need for stronger online defenses to improve the user experience of Filipino mobile users.

“AI-based attacks will take mobile app risks to a new level, and mobile brands and enterprises need to change their cyber delivery models to meet the accelerating threat head on and maintain user trust and engagement on mobile platforms,” AppDome Vice President for Security Alan Bavosa said.

This reflects the survey’s finding where 42.4% of Filipino consumers are concerned about experiencing mobile fraud. Social engineering scams have also victimized around one in three Filipino consumers, according to the survey.

An example of social engineering scams is when a criminal convinces a person to send them money or divulge personal information via social media for illegal purposes.

A challenge for mobile brands

With a large proportion of Filipino consumers stating their firm demand for proactive fraud and data breach prevention measures, it becomes an even more pressing matter for mobile brands and applications to immediately act upon.

It has come to a point that nine out of 10 Filipino consumers said that mobile protection is “equally or more important” than a device’s features. The survey also found that 98.7% of respondents review a mobile application’s security claims before installing it.

While only 30% of Filipino consumers are frustrated with the lack of action coming from app developers, more than half of the users said they will actively engage in calling for stronger protection by utilizing app store reviews.

Should mobile and app developers fail to ensure a more secure user experience, 76.3% of respondents said they would stop subscribing to those brands.

“It’s clear that consumers are taking mobile brand promises and the emerging threat of AI attacks seriously,” Bavosa said.

The survey’s findings were unveiled on Thursday, September 26, at the Rootcon 18 Hacking Conference in Tagaytay City.