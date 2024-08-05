^

Technology

Philstar.com
Move to hasten adoption of lease-free broadband connectivity gets going
According to Department of Information and Communications Technology spokesman Renato Paraiso, internet connection is now a “basic human right,” prompting the DICT to continue setting up “Free WiFi for All” sites.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is taking the lead in implementing a presidential instruction for gov’t and private sector collaboration in expanding broadband connectivity in the country.

“Internet links which require no lease obligation, like setup fees and rental payment, will be a key factor in all efforts to expand connectivity even in the remotest area in the country,” said DICT’s spokesman Renato Paraiso.

Paraiso said a DICT initiative is in the works to help expedite the legislation of a law that would provide lease-free WiFi connectivity.

“We will coordinate with both the telco providers and legislators in pursuing efforts that would resolve issues that impede the expansion of broadband connectivity,” said Paraiso.

 “There are House measures seeking for a lease-free setup of WiFi connection. DICT is fully committed to support their immediate passage in the Senate,” he added.

Paraiso was referring to House bills 900 and 8534, authored by Reps. Christian Yap and Joey Salceda, respectively, seeking to amend the National Building Code with provisions that require a no-fee setup of internet link similar to the installation of water and electricity supply.

“One of our mandates is the upgrade and expansion of internet services in the country. For this purpose, DICT is conducting series of dialogues with telco providers to help them secure proper coordination with realty owners for the broadband connectivity,” Paraiso said.

Over 600 real property and building owners have already accommodated telco companies to use their facilities at no cost, emphasizing the advantage of offering spaces for rent with strong WiFi connection as their marketing teaser.

According to Paraiso, internet connection is now a “basic human right,” prompting the DICT to continue setting up “Free WiFi for All” sites.

