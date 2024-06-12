Next Basket: The bold innovation that develops online stores based on AI

Next Basket is a new ecommerce software platform that allows quick and easy creation of online stores for the sale of goods.

MANILA, Philippines — The online market is a dynamically developing sector that more and more businesses are turning to. However, managing an e-store turns out to be a real challenge.

For businesses to succeed in the online market, merchants and entrepreneurs are forced to seek help from high-paid agencies, subcontractors, consultants, and freelancers.

"Putting the puzzle together" turns out to be a complex task, which results to slow and uncertain sales and the return of investment is delayed far in time.

The good news is that there is a new generation of solutions.

What is NEXT BASKET?

It is available in several options:

Self – When you manage your online store yourself and pay a monthly fee



Local – When NEXT BASKET experts build an ecommerce website to an existing physical store. With this option, the goods in the physical store serve as a warehouse for the online store. A percentage of the revenue is paid.



NB 360 – When a NEXT BASKET warehouse is used to store the products intended for online sales. The entire online business is managed by company employees, and the merchant has only one obligation – to deliver the products to the warehouse. A percentage of the revenue is paid.



NB PRO – only for large online merchants who want a secure and reliable online platform

Here's what's new with the platform

Innovative features for creating and maintaining an online store: NEXT BASKET is a next-generation ecommerce platform that allows building a fully functional online store within a matter of days.



NEXT BASKET is a next-generation ecommerce platform that allows building a fully functional online store within a matter of days. Multiple AI-driven features End customers of online stores are able to use the unique search engine of the platform built on the basis of artificial intelligence, which allows easy finding of every single product that is offered by the online store and immediately adding it to the basket

The intelligent chatbot allows tracking of every single order, returned shipment, as well as all the data about the goods in the warehouse



New approaches to e-trading: The platform offers a wide range of functionalities to connect online and physical stores, warehouses and production facilities, including: Adapting a physical store to be used as a warehouse to process online orders through creation of an online store to an existing physical store;

Implementation of a ready-made enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and warehouse management software in each e-store;

Modern solutions for selling products that are not available in the merchant's warehouse (the so-called dropshipping);

Integrations for multi-channel trading with various capabilities (e.g. Order online, pick up in a physical store, etc.);

Integrations to connect with customers through social networks, instant messaging platforms, e-mail, etc. Each customer of the Platform can choose the functionalities that most fully correspond to the specifics of the respective business, from the stage of development and the available resources.



The platform offers a wide range of functionalities to connect online and physical stores, warehouses and production facilities, including: New ways of managing business development: In addition to ultramodern technical solutions, NEXT BASKET also enters the market with an impressive system of 112+ paid and free business services, which include: preparation of pricing policy, creation of advertising content (copywriting), digital marketing, call center and even complete accounting service.

The local option

If you have a physical store but you don't have any online presence, that means NEXT BASKET is your right solution.

The company creates an online store to your physical site and the products in the physical store become the warehouse of the online store. This way, you will have a lot more sales without any additional expenses other than those for digital advertising.

The NB 360 option: A business without employees

Each partner, owner of an online store at NEXT BASKET, can store their goods in the company's fulfillment warehouse. The partner's online business is then managed by NEXT BASKET.

It is a full cycle of business service (the so-called 360 degree service). In this case, it is the merchant's sole responsibility to make the products available for sale at NEXT BASKET's warehouse.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines