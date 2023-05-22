^

Technology

Consumer tech sales fuel Upson Q1 earnings

Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 12:49pm
Consumer tech sales fuel Upson Q1 earnings
This photo shows the Octagon Computer Superstore located in Pinamalayan, Mindoro.
Upson/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Upson International Corp. saw its earnings improve in the first quarter as consumer spending, unfazed by brutal inflation, drove sales for the tech retailer.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, Upson International posted a net income of P112.62 million from January to March, inching up 2.18% on an annual basis.

Sales revenues leapfrogged 14.17% on-year to P2.4 billion in the first quarter. 

“The resulting improvements in profit margins per newly set up branch become more evident after a year,” said Upson president and CEO Arlene Sy.

The company said it will be able to recoup start-up costs as it began expanding its retail branch network. Upson noted they have 211 branches as of the first quarter, with 24 branches on the way as some either remain under construction or lease finalization. 

The company raised P1.65 billion as it went public in the local bouse on April 3, intending to use proceeds for the expansion of retail store branches.

Upson is targeting 450 operating branches by the end of 2027. The company has several consumer tech retailers under its belt, which include Octagon Computer Superstore, Micro Valley, Gadget King, as well as concept stores like Acer, HP, Brother, Octagon Mobile and Silvertec located across the country. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

UPSON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
TikTok users sue to stop app ban in Montana
2 days ago

TikTok users sue to stop app ban in Montana

2 days ago
Five TikTok users are calling on a federal court to overturn Montana's overall ban on the video sharing app, arguing...
Technology
fbtw
ChatGPT is coming to smartphones
3 days ago

ChatGPT is coming to smartphones

3 days ago
ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence bot that became a global sensation for its powers to churn out human-like content and...
Technology
fbtw
Amazon's cloud unit signs deal to expand partner's global presence
5 days ago

Amazon's cloud unit signs deal to expand partner's global presence

5 days ago
eCloudvalley, a cloud solution provider with presence in the Philippines, signed a collaboration deal with Amazon Web Services...
Technology
fbtw
Grab Philippines fined P9-M over delayed refunds
6 days ago

Grab Philippines fined P9-M over delayed refunds

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 days ago
A PCC statement on Monday said this new fine will be added to the P63.7 million in penalties stockpiled over the years after...
Technology
fbtw
NPC probes possible data breach after GCash glitch
9 days ago

NPC probes possible data breach after GCash glitch

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 days ago
The National Privacy Commission formally launched an investigation into possible data breach after customers of e-wallet...
Technology
fbtw
Musk picks ad exec Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO
9 days ago

Musk picks ad exec Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO

9 days ago
Elon Musk has chosen top ad executive Linda Yaccarino to take the day-to-day reins of Twitter as he fights to reverse...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with