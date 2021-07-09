







































































 




   

   









MPHHI, MultiSys launch COVID-19 vaccination service platform: Safify.com
Safify is powered by comprehensive backend analytics that enables companies to monitor and track their company-wide inoculation initiatives, among others. 
Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc., MultiSys launch vaccination service platform for companies

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 9:16am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Leading software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corp. debuts the newest addition to its 24 existing digital platforms, Safify, a digital health platform.



With the guidance and expertise of Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc. (MPHHI) in the development of the platform, MultiSys seeks to provide an end-to-end digital tool that allows employers to digitally manage and administer their respective vaccination programs for the workplace—from the supply chain to inventory and vaccine administration.



MPHHI, the largest private hospital operator in the Philippines among whose hospitals include Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Riverside Hospital in Bacolod and Davao Doctors Hospital, is rolling out the platform to all 18 of its hospitals primarily in support of the MVP Group’s vaccination program and other corporate clients.



“Healthcare is so crucial to keep our country running and to ensure public safety. The current COVID health crisis has limited us in many ways. Against all odds, the industry must adapt and see to it that healthcare remains steadfast and accessible,” Augusto Palisoc Jr., MPHHI president and chief executive officer, said.



“We at MPHHI recognize the importance of digital tools to speed up the delivery of vaccination services crucial to our country’s return to normalcy, which is why we have closely collaborated with MultiSys to co-develop an excellent vaccination platform, Safify,” he added.



Safify is powered by comprehensive backend analytics that enables companies to monitor and track their company-wide inoculation initiatives, among others. Further, it is ready for third-party system integrations.



“Healthcare will always be a vital and necessary component of any society. We will not be able to move forward without it. Unfortunately, the pandemic still restricts us in this aspect to a large extent. This is why we built Safify—to be able to support businesses and medical frontliners so that their vaccination initiatives will be easier, more efficient and convenient," David Almirol, founder and chief executive officer of MultiSys, said.



"Thanks to MPHHI for the guidance in ensuring that the platform will be as efficient and practical as possible," Almirol added. 



Safify fortifies MultiSys’ foray into the digital healthcare landscape. The company is the developer of HealthBox, a simplified healthcare business administration platform.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

