True Digital Group enters Philippine market with new TrueID platform
TrueID is the ultimate hub for premium content and features top-tier Filipino creators and world-class producers.
(Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — True Digital Group (TDG) primes Southeast Asia for a digital transformation by expanding its presence in the region, including an introduction to the Philippine market with its launch of TrueID today.

TDG is a subsidiary of True Corp., a leading communications conglomerate known for its mission in enabling digital transformation not only in Thailand but also throughout Southeast Asia.

Its local arm, True Digital Philippines, assists TDG in catering to the Filipino market.

TDG, True Digital Philippines and True Corporation are part of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, a Thailand-based conglomerate with various affiliates and investments globally.

Digital transformation with TDG

True Digital Philippines gives on-the-ground support for TDG’s services, which includes O2O rewards, B2B solutions, data analytics, and digital lifestyle entertainment.

True Digital Solutions is the digital transformation partner that can help improve company operational efficiency using innovative means.

TrueID addresses the needs of the modern viewer by providing engaging content covering news, entertainment, food, travel, technology, sports and learning. 

Through these products, TDG wants to serve the human experience by reaching out to consumers, merchants, enterprises and creators. Collaborative efforts such as native advertising and content creation aim to cultivate customer and business relationships both online and offline.

Plug and play with TrueID Philippines 

TDG provides Filipinos with an immersive environment for their interests through the Plug and Play online event series, which celebrates the launch of TrueID Philippines.

First introduced in Thailand, this new all-in-one digital lifestyle platform offers free curated content that’s available in the Philippines starting today.

TrueID is the ultimate hub for premium content and features top-tier Filipino creators and world-class producers such as Philstar.com, Interaksyon.com, Cignal TV, GMA Network, BusinessWorld, Yugatech, Our Awesome Planet, Mediacorp, and Red Bull Media House. 

In line with its vision to digitally revolutionize our country, TrueID Philippines offers a platform for Filipino creators to showcase their talent on the virtual international stage.

TrueID Creators include Richard Juan, Erwan Heussaff, Manila Broadcasting Company, Republiq Group of Companies, Keep Filming, and John Prats' Bright Bulb Productions among others.

If you're a creator, viewer or both, TrueID is the place for you. So Plug and Play your new digital lifestyle platform and say hello to TrueID Philippines.

 

For more information, visit www.trueid.ph. Follow TrueID Philippines on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram at @TrueIDPH.

