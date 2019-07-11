PayMaya's game-changing payment innovations drive financial inclusion in Philippines

From North Luzon to Mindanao, cashless ecosystems are growing

(As released) Leading digital financial services provider PayMaya is bringing the benefits of game-changing solutions to all corners of the country, driving financial inclusion and helping Filipinos participate in the growing digital economy.

As the only technology company providing an integrated digital payments experience to customers, PayMaya is uniquely positioned to address the needs of both merchants and consumers through its innovative business solutions and mobile wallet service, complemented by its expansive reach of more than 40,000 touchpoints nationwide.

“As Filipinos, we all want financial services that are relevant and accessible. With our breadth of solutions for merchants and consumers, coupled with an expansive network of touchpoints nationwide, PayMaya is able to help drive financial inclusion up to the farthest regions of the Philippines,” said Orlando Vea, CEO and founder at PayMaya Philippines and Voyager Innovations.

Empowering taxis, small merchants in Baguio

Up in the summer capital of the Philippines, tourists and locals can easily get their favorite strawberry taho, ride a cab, and enjoy the attractions at Burnham Park using only their mobile phones and PayMaya QR.

The cashless experience was launched in time for the annual Panagbenga Festival in Baguio last February. Beyond the festival, Baguio residents continue to enjoy the convenience of going cashless as hundreds of merchants now accept PayMaya QR as a payment method.

Serving locals and tourists in Boracay

Beachgoers in the recently re-opened Boracay can now pay using only their mobile phones to hundreds of merchants on the island—ranging from high-end hotels and restaurants to retail stores, vendors, stalls and even transportation.

By establishing a mobile-based cashless ecosystem on the island, commerce and tourism are expected to flow more smoothly and grow stronger.

Enabling merchants in Cebu

Down in the Queen City of the South, PayMaya has enabled many local businesses to accept the widest range of cashless payments options—from Visa and Mastercard payments in-store and online to new and emerging payments methods including PayMaya QR and WeChat Pay, through the various products and solutions of PayMaya Business.

These merchants include Bo’s Coffee, Zubuchon, Gaisano Brothers Merchandising, Cebu Belmont, Allegiant Regional Care Hospital, Maayo Medical Clinic, RDAK Global Motors, Lite Shipping, Motor Ace Philippines and Honda Motor World.

Bringing payments acceptance to Zamboanga

From the airport to merchants in the city center, Zamboanga City is now becoming a cashless city thanks to PayMaya. By equipping merchants around the city with QR payments, locals are not only able to enjoy the convenience of mobile payments but are also able to enjoy the many perks and cash-back that PayMaya offers.

All over the country, from the street-food vendor in Mandaluyong to online sellers on Instagram, from food parks in Metro Manila to the biggest restaurant and coffee shop chains nationwide, more Filipinos are now reaping the benefits and convenience of everyday cashless transactions with the help of PayMaya. — As released

Voyager Innovations-PayMaya Philippines is a partner of Philstar.com.