LIST: 6 things you should go for when choosing a car for the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — With restrictions eased during general community quarantine, businesses and offices, as well as various dining, retail and hospitality establishments, are slowly reopening. This new normal is seeing more young professionals and young families find the need to travel from one point to another.

They can now return to work, aside from securing essential goods and services. They can even dine in and stay at hotels—but all within the bounds of community quarantine protocols.

If you are one of these Filipinos, a practical yet safe mode of transportation is your priority. Whether it’s your first car, or an additional car meant for the new normal, here are six things you should go for:

1. Go for a style that suits you

Photo Release The sporty grade TRD S in the new, fun-looking, and vibrant Yellow SE.

While the Toyota Wigo has always been well-loved for its practical mobility and reliability, its 2020 update proves that the model is also a stunner when it comes to style.

The New Wigo introduces an exciting lineup headlined by the sporty grade TRD S. If you are adventurous at heart, this is perfectly designed for you.

Its sporty look features machine-cut-designed alloy wheels and redesigned rear combination lamps. It also carries the super cool TRD kit composed of a front spoiler, side skirt, two-tone rear spoiler, rear skirt, and TRD S badge and decals.

A new color is also introduced for the TRD S: the fun-looking and vibrant Yellow SE.

The rest in the lineup also introduces some fresh changes in its exterior. The New Wigo G gets the machine-cut-designed alloy wheels. While both G and E grades share updated rear combination lamps, and new front bumper look.

2. Go for convenience

Photo Release The TRD S and G grades now come with a push-to-start button and a steering switch.

The new Toyota Wigo also boasts of advanced features to make driving more fun and friendly for everyone, including novice drivers.

The TRD S and G grades now come with a push-to-start button and a steering switch. Parking becomes easier in both cars thanks to the addition of a back camera to complement the back sonar. Meanwhile, the New Wigo E retains its back sonar. Rear visibility is also clearer with power-retract and -adjust side mirrors.

All variants come with Power Door Lock and a new instrument panel design for easier access to controls.

3. Go for comfort

Photo Release The New Wigo also provides utmost comfort with spacious seats and legroom, as well as generous cup holders.

The New Wigo also provides utmost comfort with spacious seats and legroom, as well as generous cup holders. This is perfect when you’re driving out for groceries or food takeouts. If your hands are carrying stuff when getting inside the car, take advantage of the keyless entry in the New Wigo TRD S and G. You can unlock even if the key is in your pocket!

Also take notice of the redesigned seats and chrome accents. An LCD Air Conditioner Panel is installed in the New Wigo TRD S and G for easier access and control.

With the TRD S kit, you also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Voice Command Feature, and a class-leading Digital Video Recorder.

4. Go for safety

Photo Release All variants of the New Wigo come with SRS airbags for the driver and front passenger, back sonar, and anti-lock brake system.

Safety features are never compromised. All variants of the New Wigo come with SRS airbags for the driver and front passenger, back sonar, and anti-lock brake system. With our current situation, all these safety features are of paramount importance.

More importantly, all new vehicles are manufactured following Toyota’s safety standards and production protocols at the plant.

You can also take advantage of Toyota’s interior sanitation service, the BactaKlenz. Read more about it here.

5. Go for great value

Photo Release Toyota Motor Philippines officials led by TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto unveil the New Wigo, heralding the company's first interactive digital vehicle launch last June 15.

As Toyota’s best entry-level model, the Wigo has always been known for its competitive pricing, which remains true even with all its update.

The top-of-the-line TRD S is just P700,000, while the G AT (automatic transmission) variant is at P658,000 and the G MT (manual transmission) variant is at P623,000. The most affordable E MT variant is only P568,000!

The New Wigo’s pricing promises great value because of its fuel efficiency and practical performance under its compact hood.

Toyota further assures its customers that owning a car is still possible even with an ongoing global health crisis. They can avail of flexible financing schemes under the Toyota Financial Services.

6. Go for a trusted and well-loved brand and model

First launched in the Philippine market in 2014, the Toyota Wigo has been the country’s best-selling, low-cost passenger car. Last June 15, the New Wigo has arrived at a crucial time when the public faces limitations in public transportation and increasing safety concerns.

“The New Wigo remains an iconic car that offers the same familiar feeling of practicality and reliability; but made more advanced, more convenient and safe, and more fun with its sleek and sporty TRD Styling,” said Atsuhiro Okamoto, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) president, during the New Wigo’s launch. This marked TMP’s first interactive digital vehicle launch.

“This pandemic has physically confined us and has forced everyone to change the way we do things and adapt to the new normal. Now, we are more than ready to embrace innovations in the digital world, and prove that even in crisis, we can still move forward and drive towards a better future,” Okamoto said.

For more information on the New Wigo, visit TMP’s official website at www.toyota.com.ph and follow the official social media pages at ToyotaMotorPhilippines (Facebook and Instagram) and @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter). — EUDEN VALDEZ