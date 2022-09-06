A guy from Cebu just received 1M worth of Bitcoin, hereâ€™s how you can too!

A guy from Cebu just received 1M worth of Bitcoin, here’s how you can too!

Just check your crypto wallet for free Bitcoin whenever you pay with Maya

MANILA, Philippines — The hype is real—all-in-one money app Maya is giving its users free Bitcoin, plus a chance to take home P1 million worth of this popular cryptocurrency. And all they have to do is pay with Maya.

In the past few days, social media was abuzz with Maya users sharing their delightful surprise of randomly receiving free Bitcoin.

Digital billboards in various cities prompted specific Maya users by name to check their crypto wallets to see if they are lucky recipients of free Bitcoin.

One Maya user, Cebu student Reinzel Cabrera, even received a shocking P1,000,000.00 worth of Bitcoin with virtually no effort—just by regularly paying with Maya!

Maya now reveals that everyone can get FREE Bitcoin and, like Reinzel, have the chance to receive P1,000,000.00 in Bitcoin. Here's how:

Pay with Maya at least P100 via QR or via mobile number, or at least P800 via card at stores all over the Philippines and online

Get free Bitcoin up to P500 each month until September 30! Every purchase gives you guaranteed Bitcoin worth 1%, 10% or 100% of your purchase. For example, your P500 purchase can give you P5, P50 or P500 in free Bitcoin!

Wait for the SMS notification and then check your crypto wallet to claim your free Bitcoin.

The more you pay with Maya, the more chances to get P1,000,000 in Bitcoin every month, during the promo period.

"Maya is already the most accessible way to get into cryptocurrency in the Philippines starting as low as P1 and our Free Bitcoin promo drives even further accessibility while providing more opportunities for our customers to grow and master their money," Pepe Torres, chief marketing officer for Maya, said.

"We’re excited to be the first Philippine fintech to offer Bitcoin as a reward and form of cashback (or cryptoback!) whenever customers pay merchants with Maya. There’s no better time to take advantage of our all-in-one money app to start paying for all your wants and needs because it’s a risk-free way to get into crypto. Sayang ang free Bitcoin!” he added.

Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies that one can use to make transactions online or wait for their value to increase and then sell them for a profit.

Launched in April 2022, Maya's crypto feature lets users buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies for as low as P1, making it ideal for crypto novices and enthusiasts.

Maya has been granted the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for its crypto services, ensuring all transactions are legitimate and safe.

Moreover, Maya is the only wallet in the country that provides users with a seamless, all-in-one crypto experience allowing users to buy, sell, hold and even spend their crypto earnings in just one app.

Those who earn from crypto can reap the additional funds to pay bills, buy load, shop for groceries or even save on their Maya Savings feature, which can grow even further by up to 6%.

Completely free to download and register, Maya packs a feature-rich e-wallet, an inclusive digital bank, and everything else you need to save, spend, grow, and manage your money—right from your smartphone.

Maya is powered by the country's only end-to-end digital payments company, PayMaya Philippines, and Maya Bank for digital banking services.

For more information and updates from the country's all-in-one money platform, visit maya.ph.

DISCLAIMER: This is a sponsored post.