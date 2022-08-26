These mysterious billboards are prompting users to check their Maya crypto wallet

These billboards are calling on three Maya app users by names and asking them to check their crypto wallet.

MANILA, Philippines — A number of billboards that have popped up across the country have caught the eyes of many netizens. These billboards are calling on Maya app users by names and asking them to check their crypto wallet.

Crypto is one of the features in the all-in-one money app that allows users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, for as low as P1. Previously known as PayMaya, the Maya app includes an e-wallet and digital banking services like savings and credit powered by Maya Bank.

Maya also holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) regulating its crypto service.

This feature is gaining more attention now, as netizens post pictures of Maya’s “Check your Crypto Wallet” billboards all over social media. One netizen wonders who these people are and what the billboards mean.

#Spotted Check your crypto wallet daw. Kanino kaya names yan, bongga nila nasa pa billboard ni Maya. pic.twitter.com/TKOwWYzSaG — Bedalyn Aguas (@dbedalyn) August 22, 2022

haaaaa! so more folks getting some crypto love via maya ????



also, pls dont take photos whole driving ???? pic.twitter.com/KsdsKrzDx7 — dijos (@dijos__) August 23, 2022

is this about the free bitcoin??? more and more people are getting it from maya! pic.twitter.com/1HUWTJiNB1 — Marvin (@LongGameLerman) August 23, 2022

Netizens also reported receiving free bitcoin in their Maya account prior to billboard sightings.

... just checked my Maya wallet and why do I I have free BTC??? What's this giveaway (!!!) pic.twitter.com/hJAxjerhRe — Jayvee (@Jayvee) August 17, 2022

yes i think nagbibigay talaga si maya ng free bitcoin ngayon. may nareceive rin ako, pano po pala to gamitin? — Veronica (@asas_ronnie) August 17, 2022

Luuuhhhhh sya bat bigla ako may bitcoin sa Maya??? KAYO DIN BA?? FRIENDS ANO PWEDE KO GAWIN SA BITCOIN! PLS EXPLAIN GULONG GULO NA AKO SA LIFE pic.twitter.com/JCYCITEREM — thysz (@thysz) August 16, 2022

While it seems clear that Maya is giving out free bitcoin to its users, netizens are still curious about how the recipients were chosen and why they’re giving away bitcoin randomly.

Bitcoin is a type of decentralized digital currency (or cryptocurrency) that you can use to make transactions online. You need traditional currencies like the Philippine Peso to buy bitcoin. You can earn from it and make money in the long run or you may opt to use it for online transactions.

One common method for earning money from cryptocurrencies is by buying and keeping them until their value increases, at which point you can sell them at a profit. A friendly reminder: The value of cryptocurrencies is volatile and may go up and down at any time. Do your research first before doing any type of cryptocurrency transaction.

Crypto has gained immense popularity over the years. The BSP has adopted a balanced approach by allowing the market to develop and subsequently issuing responsive regulations. Among these is regulating virtual currency exchanges and requiring them to be a licensed VASP.

While no one is against receiving free bitcoin, Maya is yet to explain the billboards and the free bitcoin.

For now, Maya users are urged to check their crypto wallet to find out if they are one of the lucky ones who have received bitcoin for free.

DISCLAIMER: This is a sponsored post.