Strengthening disaster preparedness: SM makes the Incident Command System possible

Public and private sector teams implement the Incident Command System as the Bureau of Fire Protection showcases high-angle rescue at SM City Clark.

MANILA, Philippines — In a country like ours, where typhoons, earthquakes and other natural calamities are part of the norm, resilience is not just a necessity but a way of life.

Ranked consistently high in the World Risk Index due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire and the typhoon belt, the nation faces challenges that demand coordinated, forward-thinking approaches to disaster preparedness and response.

Among those leading the way is SM Supermalls, whose commitment to resilience continues to evolve through investments in systems that safeguard not only business continuity but, more importantly, the communities they serve.

Disaster resilience in the private sector has become increasingly crucial. Corporations have the capacity to create ripple effects in terms of both operational continuity and their influence on surrounding communities.

For SM, a sustained and risk-informed approach to resilience ensures that when emergencies strike, response is swift, coordinated and grounded in tested protocols.

A key initiative in this approach is the company’s very own rollout of the Incident Command System (ICS). Designed to provide a standardized structure for managing emergency response, the ICS originated in the US and is widely recognized as an on-scene, all-hazard incident management concept.

Through its unified hierarchy and clearly defined roles, the ICS ensures that different responders—from government agencies to private security teams---can act in sync. This leads to more efficient resource management, better communication and a higher degree of accountability during high-pressure situations.

SM Supermalls conducts Incident Command System workshops to strengthen emergency response through structure, coordination and accountability.

As part of the initiative, SM regularly implements emergency preparedness drills across its network of malls and consistently participates in nationwide efforts for disaster preparedness, such as the annual fire and earthquake drills led by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

These efforts are complemented by support for the quarterly Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drills led by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). These exercises include both employees and tenants, creating a culture of readiness that extends beyond corporate boundaries.

In addition, 79 SM Supermalls have been certified under the Business Continuity Management Systems—a reflection of the company’s structured and systematized approach to disaster risk reduction and recovery. This level of certification not only reflects internal diligence but also sets a benchmark for the broader business sector.

SM also has a dedicated resilience center, which operates as a centralized communications hub during large-scale disruptions. This facility coordinates with all SM malls to ensure rapid information flow and streamlined decision-making in the event of a national emergency.

SM’s collaborative approach to disaster resilience was also demonstrated during the 2024 Asia- Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Manila. On the last day of the conference, SM City Clark became the focal point of an ICS demonstration attended by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Resilience and foreign delegates.

The event showcased a unified response involving mall management, the Clark and Angeles municipalities, the BFP, OCD Region 3 and NDRRMC. Together, they enacted coordinated procedures designed to enhance public safety, offering an up-close look at how integrated disaster response works in a real-world environment.

In preparation for the site visit, SM Supermalls partnered with ARISE Philippines, the Private Sector Alliance for Resilient Societies, to conduct an ICS workshop alongside the OCD. This training brought together heads of operations, human resources, security and Information

Technology from SM City Clark and nearby locators such as Park Inn Hotel. Facilitated by experts from the BFP and the Philippine Army, the workshop provided hands-on training in ICS protocol, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to capacity-building at the local level.

Participants of the Incident Command System workshop learn the chain of command and roles essential for managing emergencies.

The Incident Command System is showcased in an emergency simulation at SM City Clark during the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.

SM’s vision for resilience is expansive and continuous. Following the success of the Clark initiative, the company is now preparing to roll out the next phase of ICS workshops, beginning with SM Mall of Asia and expanding to regional malls across the country. This nationwide implementation reflects a long-term strategy that prioritizes safety, community cohesion and operational readiness.

“By investing in frameworks like the ICS, SM Supermalls demonstrates that resilience is not a reactive measure but an ongoing commitment,” said SM Supermalls VP engineer Liza Silerio.

“In a landscape defined by environmental vulnerability, this commitment provides not only peace of mind but a tangible sense of preparedness for employees, tenants, and the public at large.”

Through proactive strategies and sustained partnerships with government and civil society, SM is building more than safe spaces. It is also cultivating a culture of resilience that empowers people and protects communities in the face of any uncertainty, reiterating its commitment to promoting a more disaster-ready Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.