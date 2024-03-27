Lalamove empowers aspiring women entrepreneurs to start their small businesses in 'PangNegosyo' program

MANILA, Philippines — Lalamove, a leading on-demand delivery platform, has launched the Panalong PangNegosyo program for its thousands of women partner drivers to give out a business-starter package to three lady riders or drivers in North and South Luzon, Pampanga and Cebu.

The chosen beneficiaries will receive P30,000 worth of grocery packages in partnership with Puregold and P10,000 Lalamove wallet credits.

“We want to recognize the unmatched dedication and hard work of our women partner drivers every day on the road. Through our new program, we aim to give them more opportunities to extend their means of livelihood,” Djon Nacario, managing director of Lalamove Philippines, said.

According to Nacario, there is a growing trend of women entrepreneurs with over 300,000 registered businesses owned by them, based on 2023 data from the Department of Trade and Industry.

“With many women choosing to have their own business, we also want to create an avenue for our chosen lady partner drivers to have the opportunity to start their own,” he added.

Aside from the grocery business package and additional funds to jumpstart or expand their business, they will also be given an exclusive business mentorship.

Running until April 11, the Panalong PangNegosyo program is open to active Lady partner drivers—all they need to do is fill out the application form in this link and submit a 2x2 photo or a selfie and a screenshot of their Driver App profile for verification.

This program highlights Lalamove’s continuous commitment to providing exclusive benefits to its partner drivers from the BiyahEdukasyon program to Panalomove benefits, like fuel discounts, accident health insurance, and vehicle maintenance.

Visit https://www.lalamove.com/en-ph/panalong-pangnegosyo to learn more about the program. For updates, simply check out the official Facebook page of Lalamove Philippines.