Hilton honored for third consecutive year as top hospitality company to work for in the Philippines

Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 5:30pm
Hilton honored for third consecutive year as top hospitality company to work for in the Philippines
Beyond various initiatives for team members, Hilton also contributes to the growth of the hospitality industry in the Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — Leading global hospitality company Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has been recognized once again as one of the best workplaces in the Philippines, by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®. Placed no. 3 in the medium-sized organization category, this also marks the third consecutive year that Hilton was ranked as the top hospitality company to work for in the list.

The recognition, a result of Great Place to Work®’s annual workforce study in the country, evaluates metrics such as trust, the provision of opportunities for all employees to reach their full potential, as well as all employees’ daily experience of the company’s values.

“Nurturing an environment that empowers our team members across all backgrounds and roles to thrive both personally and professionally has always been a key priority at Hilton. Receiving this accolade for the third year running underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a great workplace culture anchored on inclusion, wellness, growth and purpose," Alexandra Murray, vice president, regional head of South East Asia, said.

"Our team members are the secret to our success, and we will continue to be committed to empower them to bring their best selves to work,” Murray added.

Hilton’s initiatives include Thrive@Hilton, the company’s industry-leading program and employer proposition; Care for All, a new industry-leading mental wellness and caregiving initiative; Hilton SEA Management Trainee program that seeks to attract, retain and nurture young talent across Hilton’s hotels in Southeast Asia; and Women In Leadership (WIL) initiative, a newly launched initiative to help women leaders across Southeast Asia, among others.

Beyond various initiatives for team members, Hilton also contributes to the growth of the hospitality industry in the Philippines.

To build the next generation of hospitality leaders, Hilton properties in the Philippines have partnered with Punlaan School to offer scholarships and training programs for underprivileged young women passionate about growing a career in hospitality, while equipping them with life skills.

To determine the Philippine's Best Workplaces™ 2024 List, Great Place To Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback from over 450,000 employees across different industries in the country through the Culture Management platform Emprising® and the Trust Index Survey™.

 

For more information about joining the Hilton team, visit jobs.hilton.com.

