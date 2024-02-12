KMC empowers Cebu businesses to embrace the future of work with flexible, fully serviced office solutions

Shedding the burden of fixed leases and expensive buildouts, they're opting for the convenience and efficiency of fully serviced spaces like KMC Solutions' HM Tower, Skyrise 4A and 4B in Cebu IT Park.

CEBU, Philippines — A recent survey by Mynimo.com found that while only 5% of Cebu-based employees currently prefer remote work options, the demand for flexibility is rising, mirroring a national trend. Companies are rethinking their approach to office space in the dynamic post-pandemic era, as evidenced by a Cisco Systems Inc. survey revealing that 92% of the Filipino workforce desires a hybrid work setup.

In Cebu, a city brimming with entrepreneurial spirit and tech-savvy talent, a unique solution is emerging right-sizing physical presence and embracing the flexibility and focus of fully serviced office spaces provided by KMC Solutions.

Cebu businesses are embracing agility as the market shifts. Traditional leases are giving way to flexible workspace models, fueled by the need for quick expansion and hybrid work options.

Shedding the burden of fixed leases and expensive buildouts, they're opting for the convenience and efficiency of fully serviced spaces like KMC Solutions' HM Tower, Skyrise 4A and 4B in Cebu IT Park, and Lexmark in Cebu Business Park.

These spaces offer Cebu businesses the ability to scale effortlessly, optimize costs, and create employee-centric environments, proving why flexibility is the future of Cebu's professional landscape.

KMC Solutions: Your perfect partner for modern work

KMC's sleek, modern offices offer a haven for Cebu's forward-thinking companies.

Forget bare walls and sterile cubicles. KMC boasts vibrant, ergonomic workspaces, along with a plethora of amenities that boost productivity and well-being. From high-speed internet and meeting rooms to business lounges, napping pods, and fully equipped pantries, KMC spaces feel more like coworking havens than traditional offices.

"At KMC, we understand the importance of fostering creativity and collaboration. That is why our spaces are designed to inspire—think stylish furniture, breakout areas, and even nap pods! We want it to feel like a hotel for work, where teams can focus, connect and thrive," Gregory Kittelson, co-founder of KMC Solutions, says.

Beyond workspaces: Building offshore teams for disruptive brands

But KMC offers more than just a workspace. Their expertise extends to building dedicated offshore teams for some of the world's most disruptive companies. This initiative creates high-value, international-level jobs for Filipinos, contributing to Cebu's growing tech ecosystem and talent pool.

With its commitment to innovative workspaces and empowering Filipinos, KMC Solutions is leading the charge in Cebu's modern work revolution.

Join KMC and experience the freedom, focus and community that define the future of work.