British Chamber supports AHDBâ€™s Business Mission Trip visit of key importers

British Chamber supports AHDB’s Business Mission Trip visit of key importers

United Kingdom — The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines assisted Atkins Import and Export Resources Inc. and Ramcar Group of Companies to represent the Philippine delegation at The Great Yorkshire Show - Business Mission from July 10 to 16, 2023.

Organised by the Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the British Chamber has supported the event by inviting representatives from Atkins (Myk Gamora) and Ramcar (Jet Ambalada Jr.) to join the UK Business Mission Trip.

This highlighted activities and business opportunities with government officials, UK meat exporters, industry experts, and delegates from across America, Asia, and the Middle East. Further, these delegates had a discussion with the British Pig Association.

"We do have a great relationship with AHDB even before the pandemic. We also hosted two successful trade missions last year. The Philippine market is the second largest market for UK pork exports outside Europe, and the British Chamber hopes that the UK business mission trip with these importers will give a further boost in liberalising the Philippine economy," said Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson.

Nelson shared that this continuous collaborative effort between the British Chamber and AHDB also reinforces the strong UK-PH trade relations of both countries.

The Philippines ranks as the second largest market of UK pork exports outside the EU. Through the UK Business Mission Trip with local importers, the British Chamber hopes to increase pork exports in the country and promote UK-PH trade relations by building more business partnerships together.