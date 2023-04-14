Edtech BPO Philippines: The go-to destination for outsourcing

“Two companies that have been outsourcing their front- and back-office requirements are Coursera and Kahoot!”

MANILA, Philippines — In recent years, the Philippines has been steadily emerging as a hotbed for edtech BPO services.

Driven by a combination of factors, such as a highly skilled workforce, advanced technological infrastructure and government support, the nation is fast becoming the go-to destination for global edtech companies looking to optimize their operations.

The rapid growth of the edtech industry can be attributed to the digital transformation that has swept across the education sector. This has seen the demand for online learning platforms, educational apps and e-learning solutions soar.

To cater to the growing market, edtech firms are increasingly turning to BPOs to streamline their processes and enhance their customer experience (CX).

According to Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global and one of the country’s authorities on edtech business process outsourcing, “Two companies that have been outsourcing their front- and back-office requirements are Coursera and Kahoot!”

Coursera, an online learning platform that offers a wide range of courses, degrees and professional certificates from top universities and organizations, has leveraged the power of outsourcing to the Philippines.

The company has partnered with a BPO provider in the country to manage their customer support, including helpdesk operation, technical support and student assistance.

This collaboration has allowed Coursera to provide 24/7 customer support to its global user base while enjoying cost savings and efficiency improvements.

Kahoot!, a popular game-based learning platform used by millions of educators and students worldwide, has also turned to the Philippines for outsourcing its content development and software engineering needs.

By partnering with a Philippine BPO, Kahoot! has been able to access a talented pool of content creators, developers and engineers who have helped create interactive quizzes and engaging educational content.

This collaboration has allowed Kahoot! to focus on its core competencies, driving innovation and growth in the edtech sector.

“A wide range of processes is being outsourced to the Philippines, encompassing content development, customer (student) support and administrative tasks. Some of the most common services offered by Philippine outsourcing providers include e-learning content development, where edtech firms can tap into a rich resource of multimedia content creators to produce e-books, videos and interactive simulations,” Ellspermann says.

Software development is another area where edtech companies stand to benefit. The creation of innovative and user-friendly platforms, apps and tools is an essential component of edtech success.

The Philippines has long been known for its exceptional customer service. By outsourcing customer support, edtech firms can provide their clients with 24/7 assistance while saving on labor costs.

Furthermore, the Philippine government has been actively promoting the outsourcing industry, implementing policies and initiatives that create a conducive environment for edtech firms to thrive.

“To further elevate the quality of services provided, outsourcing providers are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to improve CX. Artificial intelligence powered tools, such as chatbots and virtual assistants, are being employed to streamline customer support and provide personalized, real-time assistance,” he adds.

“Machine learning algorithms are being used to analyze user behavior and preferences, enabling the creation of tailor-made educational content and user experiences. Cloud computing allows for seamless collaboration between edtech firms and their outsourcing partners, ensuring efficient and secure communication, data storage and project management.”

The Philippines’ robust BPO industry is rapidly adapting to the edtech revolution. With a growing number of outsourcing providers specializing in edtech services, the country is positioning itself as a global leader in the space.

As more edtech companies like Coursera and Kahoot! recognize the benefits of outsourcing, the nation’s burgeoning outsourcing sector is poised for even greater success.