Multisys partners with Bruneian firm DST to co-develop a digital platform for telcos

(From left) DST Vice President of Information Technology, Digital & Innovation, Digital Business Andy Lai Boon Ho, DST CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, DST Chairman Awang Haji Sofian bin Hj Mohd Jaini, Multisys CEO and President Victor Aliwalas, and Multisys Vice President for Technology Nico Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT-backed software solutions provider Multisys Technologies Corporation is set to co-develop an all-in-one telco, fintech and mobile commerce digital platform with Brunei’s largest telco company, Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST).

The two companies recently signed a Joint Intellectual Property (IP) Development and Commercialization Agreement in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

The ceremony was witnessed by Awang Haji Sofian bin Hj Mohd Jaini, Acting Managing Director of Brunei Investment Agency and Chairman of DST Digital. Also in attendance was Philippines Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Marian Jocelyn Tirol-Ignacio.

Under the agreement, the two companies will co-develop an end-to-end telco business operations support system, which will be integrated with five flagship platforms of Multisys. This aims to expand the horizon of services offered by DST—providing solutions beyond the traditional telco services.

Multisys CEO and President Victor Aliwalas shared that the platform will be jointly marketed as a Platform as a Service offering beyond Brunei and the Philippines.

“This Joint Intellectual Property Development and Commercialization Agreement is a step further into our synergetic journey with DST. We are eager more than ever to spearhead the development and architecture of a specialized digital ecosystem, side by side with DST who has been very collaborative and professional from day one. Our legacy is to help seamlessly manage various operational activities for the telco market, not just in Brunei or the Philippines, but also in the entire region,” Aliwalas said.

To accomplish this feat, DST is allocating about 15 local DST developers to collaborate with around 20 Multisys’ full-stack developers and project team.

Through this synergy, DST and Multisys aim to roll out the first tranche of its IP development by the fourth quarter of the year.

DST CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni said, “Co-owning Intellectual Property is a fundamental direction for a DigitalCo innovation strategy. The core of our vision is also believing in our own teams. DST has geared to increasing its development team and also undertook reskilling and upskilling exercises to all its disciplines to realize its digital aspirations.

"Around 15 local DST developers will be involved in the collaboration with Multisys in-house development team. DST further continues to harness and develop further the Bruneian innovation culture through its own DST InnoLab and Brunei Innovation Lab," he added.