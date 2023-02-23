Youth foundation holds inaugural fun run in Cebu

The KALFIT fun run, KALFI’s fundraiser for the year, sought to promote the value of physical fitness and advocate a healthy lifestyle among people of all ages and walks of life.

CEBU, Philippines — The Kalinangan Youth Foundation, Inc. (KALFI), through its project center in Cebu City, Banilad Study Center, organized the KALFIT Race to Fitness Fun Run last December at Cebu Business Park. Initial meetings regarding the run started in mid-June of 2022, with the idea of supporting its project centers around the country.

Banilad, the only KALFI center in the Visayas, took on KALFIT to help raise funds to purchase a van for the needs of the center, especially for outreach work that Banilad volunteers organize, not just in Cebu’s mountain barangays, but in nearby islands and provinces as well, like Bohol, Negros, Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon in Mindanao.

The KALFIT fun run had four race routes covering 10km, 5km, 3km and 1km, this last distance being the route for the special category, the Family Run. More than a thousand runners composed of children, parents, students and young professionals, plus two platoons of the Philippine Army from Camp Lapu-Lapu, joined KALFIT.

Two months after the run, the Banilad organizers hope to reach out in the future to their registrants, and hopefully have another fun run in Cebu.

While waiting for that to happen, KALFI is busy preparing for another KALFIT event this April, this time, at the University of the Philippines Diliman oval.