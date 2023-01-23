Kiwanis International awards Shawarma Shack CSR Company of the Year

Shawarma Shack receives the award from Kiwanis International as the "CSR Company of the Year."

MANILA, Philippines — Kiwanis International Philippine Luzon District conferred “CSR Company of the Year” to Shawarma Shack during an event held at the Manila Hotel last January 21 as part of their annual Kiwanis Night.

The award recognizes all their efforts in helping fellow Filipinos through their CSR program “Shawarma Shack Cares.” Head of Marketing Ervin Andaya received the award.

Kiwanis is an international service club founded in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan. It is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States, and is found in more than 80 nations. It is dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Photo Release Pamaskong Shawarma Shack for children in Manila

Last December, Shawarma Shack organized a gift-giving Christmas program for kids in coordination with Manila Police District. They aimed to bring merriment to all the children who were present during the activity.

Excitement filled the area once again as it had been a very long time since they were able to be out with friends. Gifts and food packs were also given after an afternoon of fun games, bringing in more joy.

Shawarma Shack is dedicated to providing aid to victims of natural disasters. It has been one of the company’s ways of giving back to the community through the leadership of its founder, President and CEO Walther Uzi Buenavista and his wife, Vice President and COO Patricia Collantes-Buenavista.

Photo Release Relief efforts in the northern part of the country and in the Bicol Region

Numerous typhoons forced people to evacuate as their houses and livelihoods were badly affected. The company, in coordination with Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine National Police also initiated relief efforts to assist their kababayans.

In 2020, they went to Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region and Rizal Province to help victims of Typhoon Ulysses. Shawarma Shack also drove trucks to the municipalities of Sudipen in La Union, Sta Maria in Ilocos Sur and Baggaoin, Cagayan carrying relief goods for those affected by Typhoon Maring in October 2021.

Photo Release Shawarma Shack also held relief operations in Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna

In addition, the company sent construction materials to help build back the lives of the people of Dinagat Island stirred by Typhoon Odette in December 2021. In 2022, when San Miguel, Bulacan was hit by Typhoon Karding, and Noveleta, Cavite and San Pedro, Laguna were not spared by Paeng, the company also lent a hand to its residents.

Photo Release Shawarwa Shack distributed food packs to frontliners

When COVID-19 reached the country, Shawarwa Shack distributed food packs to frontliners of the Philippine General Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, National Capital Region Police Office, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as those located at the Mindanao Avenue and Balintawak exit borders and other nearby areas.

This act of kindness was the brand’s way of saluting these modern-day heroes for their dedication and hard work.

Photo Release Relief distribution in Tanauan, Batangas after the Taal Volcano eruption in 2020

Shawarma Shack was also one of the organizations that immediately sent help to the people of Batangas when Taal Volcano erupted in 2020. They coordinated with different local governments in Batangas and gave out food packs and drinking water to evacuees.

Shawarma Shack’s commits to continue extending help to its kababayans as their way of keeping up the bayanihan spirit. It is the company’s way of giving back to the community that helped them grow to have over 700 branches with a presence in key cities across the country.