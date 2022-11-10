^

CDM launches calendar for first quarter of 2023 along with 11.11 Super Sale

November 10, 2022 | 10:18am
CDM launches calendar for first quarter of 2023 along with 11.11 Super Sale
Certified Digital Marketer (CDM) opens enrollments for its 2023 Q1 learning calendar this November 11 along with a 11.11 Super Sale promotion. 
MANILA, Philippines — Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the country’s premier digital marketing training and certification provider and the official educational partner of the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) and the Mobile Marketing Association APAC (MMA APAC), will open enrollments for its 2023 Q1 learning calendar this November 11 along with their 11.11 Super Sale promotion

With a constantly changing business environment and the reshaping of careers, it’s best to have digital-related skills that are future-proof.

Based on the CDM-IMMAP "Future of Digital Skills in the PH" report, data analysts, digital marketers and content creators are among the top three job titles for the next few years based on the responses of 200+ professionals from 40+ industries.

How prepared are you to stand out for these in-demand jobs and skills? See what CDM online classes can help you with below.

Those aspiring to stand out at work can also explore newly launched CDM Tracks for upskilling and reskilling needs. CDM Tracks are tailor-fitted learning pathways composed of recommended CDM classes aimed to support high-demand professions or career specializations.

Currently, there are seven CDM Tracks that professionals can now enroll in: Digital Marketing Strategist, Content Marketer, E-Commerce Manager, Social Media Marketer, Media and Campaign Manager, Customer Data Strategist and Marketing Technology Manager.

Equip yourself with future-ready skills, achieve your career goals for 2023, and #BeMore with CDM through their highly-rated and expert-led online classes. Map out next year’s learning plan with your team and enroll at CDM.ph starting November 11! 

CDM also provides digital maturity assessment, customized learning experiences and expert coaching backed up by 200+ Subject Matter Experts to support your organization's digital transformation.

 

Reach out to [email protected] for more information.

