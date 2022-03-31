Choosing to make Makati home

MANILA, Philippines — Throughout the decades, Makati City has maintained its status as the premier business and financial district of the Philippines. It is a fine example of an urban center that has successfully integrated essential aspects of daily living such as dining, shopping, recreation, entertainment, and even schooling. As such, having one’s own place in Makati to call home remains an aspiration for many upwardly mobile Filipinos.

Today’s generation of home seekers oftenhave various needs when it comes to their personal spaces, but all would look to lead a life of genuine wellness. This means being able to enjoy their own pursuits that give fulfillment and satisfaction, aside fromwork or career.

As Ayala Land’s brand for upscale real estate developments that focuses on enabling a life of overall wellness, Alveohas been redefining condominium living for the past twenty years, catering to varying types of city dwellers today. It has since established multiple signature addresses in Makati, with its latest portfolio offering more lifestyle options that appeal to today’s upscale urban condo dweller.

A home near nature

There are those who want to live near open spaces,while still being in the center of the metropolis. These urbanites appreciate the convenience and security of condo living, but look forward to taking quick, accessible respites amid refreshing greenery. For these kinds of people, it is important to be able to rest, relax and recharge on a daily basis.

Alveo offers such a rare opportunity in Makati with Parkford Suites Legazpi. Right at the heart of the well-established neighborhood of Legazpi Village rises this vertical community beside Washington SyCip Park and Legazpi Active Park. Imagine the daily enjoyment of taking a brisk morning jog, to walking the dog in the afternoon shade. It’s an exclusive parkside living environment that encourages an active lifestyle of overall holistic physical health for its residents.

A home near everyday conveniences

For those leading an extremely busy lifestyle in Makati, it may not be enough to live in a condo that is easily accessible and centrally located. Having a network of key establishments and facilities close by is ideal, so that there is always precious time off at the end of the day. For them, wellness means being able to successfully balance all the roles they play in their daily lives.

Astela is Alveo’s newest vertical community in Circuit Makati that answers the need for a highly integrated and efficient urban dynamic. Its inimitable location within this masterplanned Ayala estate in Makati provides residents immediate access to multiple retail options with Circuit Land and Ayala Malls Circuit—a complete commercial center for one’s daily needs. There are also key office establishments that allow business and tourism activities to flourish.The Globe Circuit Event Grounds and Circuit Performing Arts Theater are main highlights, offering direct access to year-round opportunities for entertainment and recreation.

A home near neighbors

There are also those who continue to value close ties with friends and neighbors. This kind of city dweller would define wellness in terms of being able to socialize with others and being in the thick of things within a close-knit community. Most importantly, they are always on the lookout for the latest cultural experiences and creative pursuits in the metro they can share together.

At Mergent Residences, Alveo created a vertical community ideal for urbanites who seek to draw out the best that Makati has to offer in terms of distinct, local flavors. Located within the popular district of Poblacion, residents will be at the center of an emerging lifestyle led by the gentrification of this area through art, food, fashion and other entertainment. With this bustling urban environment, strong personal bonds of a neighborhood are fully enjoyed and cherished.

Across all these developments, home buyers can look forward to a reliable investment value that only Alveo can offer. Especially in a lucrative real estate location such as Makati, owning an Alveo condo is a good investment choice, while affording the right kind of city lifestyle that one may be looking for. This is the kind of wellness in Makati that Alveo aims to offer in today’s modern world.

