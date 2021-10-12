



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Biz Memos

                        
Handmade with love: A piece of Conti's for keeps

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 5:14pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Handmade with love: A piece of Conti's for keeps
This year, the well-loved bakeshop & restaurant in the country has partnered with Ant’s Pocket in delighting its customers with a special handmade anniversary memento.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — For its 24th anniversary, Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant wants you to take a piece of Conti’s for keeps. 



This year, the well-loved bakeshop & restaurant in the country has partnered with Ant’s Pocket in delighting its customers with a special handmade anniversary memento.



Ant’s Pocket is a social enterprise started by Annalyn Querubin Mateo in 2006. Anne is a mother and self-proclaimed arts and craft enthusiast. What began as a hobby spurred into a full-blown business as she showcased her felt crafts in a local bazaar.



As the social enterprise grew, Anne began to hire moms in her neighborhood, who also sometimes bring their kids to help out in making felt craft products. These moms are earning additional income that they value most especially during this time where they need alternative sources.  







Ant’s Pocket is a social enterprise started by Annalyn Querubin Mateo in 2006. What began as a hobby spurred into a full-blown business as she showcased her felt crafts in a local bazaar.

Photo Release









This year, true to its core of helping the community Conti’s partnered with Ant’s Pocket to give you a delightful piece of Conti’s for keeps. Conti’s lovers can now bring home the iconic Mango Bravo felt pen holder. The cute and useful memento is a labor of love by the hardworking moms of Ant’s Pocket. 



“It’s handmade with love, just like every Conti’s cake. It was such a privilege to be asked to partner with Conti’s because we both just want to give delight,” said Anne Mateo of Ant’s Pocket.



Conti’s has always been a proponent of supporting small businesses. It takes an active effort in looking out for cottage industries and supporting local products.



Partnerships like this not only deliver delight but also give a bigger meaning to its mission, a higher purpose to what they do. You not only get the cute pen stand but you also help the many mommy crafters earn one’s keep during the pandemic.



Conti’s takes the lead in supporting small enterprises in its own little way. With these partnerships, it hopes to encourage more people to start their small endeavors.







Anne hires moms in her neighborhood who also sometimes bring their kids to help out in making felt craft products.

Photo Release









Who knows, your hobby, arts & crafts skills may become a flourishing business. As a local brand that also came from humble beginnings, it has decided to be an avenue for its customers to also participate in this mission of helping small community enterprises.



“In the time of the pandemic where each household tries to cope with the hard times, we at Conti’s would not only want to give delight but also support communities and small enterprises grow,” said Conti’s GM Patricia Tan.



Partnering with Ant’s Pocket is part of the company’s thrust to support local industries and foster growth. 



Bring home Conti’s limited-edition Mango Bravo Pen Holder at P24 only for every minimum single-receipt purchase of P900.







The super cute Mango Bravo pen holders made from loving mother’s hands and passionate momtreprenuer, is not far from the beginnings of Conti’s which began with the Conti’s sisters dreams of sharing their passion for good food with the rest of the country.

Photo Release









 



The exclusive offer is valid for orders via Facebook Messenger or www.contis.ph, and walk-in take-out transactions. The offer is not valid in conjunction with other promos. Available on October 13 and 27 (Wednesdays) only.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BAKING
                                                      ENTREPRENEURS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 More Filipinos depend on pawning to ease pandemic woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
More Filipinos depend on pawning to ease pandemic woes


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Cebuana Lhuillier offers higher appraisal rates; opens more branches to further serve clients

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP salutes Shawarma Shack CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
PNP salutes Shawarma Shack CEO


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
PNP Chief General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar honored Buenavista for his charitable works and important contributions in supporting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nestl&eacute; local coffee buying up 39%, joins TESDA to train coffee scholars
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Nestlé local coffee buying up 39%, joins TESDA to train coffee scholars


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nestlé Philippines is deeply committed to help grow the local coffee industry through the NESCAFÉ Plan, a long-term...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 European Business Summit: Easing of quarantine rules, vaccine certificates in focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
European Business Summit: Easing of quarantine rules, vaccine certificates in focus


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
(As released) The European Chamber of Commerce Philippines has recently concluded the two-day European-Philippine Business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Panasonic presents PGH with patented nanoe and nanoe X-equipped appliances
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Panasonic presents PGH with patented nanoe and nanoe X-equipped appliances


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Panasonic, as part of its global campaign to spread advocacy for cleaner and fresher air for life, recently donated to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber backs shortened quarantine rules for all passengers
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
British Chamber backs shortened quarantine rules for all passengers


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
(As released)  The British Chamber supports Philippine Airlines and GoNegosyo’s proposals to ease processing protocols...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with