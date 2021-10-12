Handmade with love: A piece of Conti's for keeps

This year, the well-loved bakeshop & restaurant in the country has partnered with Ant’s Pocket in delighting its customers with a special handmade anniversary memento.

MANILA, Philippines — For its 24th anniversary, Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant wants you to take a piece of Conti’s for keeps.

Ant’s Pocket is a social enterprise started by Annalyn Querubin Mateo in 2006. Anne is a mother and self-proclaimed arts and craft enthusiast. What began as a hobby spurred into a full-blown business as she showcased her felt crafts in a local bazaar.

As the social enterprise grew, Anne began to hire moms in her neighborhood, who also sometimes bring their kids to help out in making felt craft products. These moms are earning additional income that they value most especially during this time where they need alternative sources.

This year, true to its core of helping the community Conti’s partnered with Ant’s Pocket to give you a delightful piece of Conti’s for keeps. Conti’s lovers can now bring home the iconic Mango Bravo felt pen holder. The cute and useful memento is a labor of love by the hardworking moms of Ant’s Pocket.

“It’s handmade with love, just like every Conti’s cake. It was such a privilege to be asked to partner with Conti’s because we both just want to give delight,” said Anne Mateo of Ant’s Pocket.

Conti’s has always been a proponent of supporting small businesses. It takes an active effort in looking out for cottage industries and supporting local products.

Partnerships like this not only deliver delight but also give a bigger meaning to its mission, a higher purpose to what they do. You not only get the cute pen stand but you also help the many mommy crafters earn one’s keep during the pandemic.

Conti’s takes the lead in supporting small enterprises in its own little way. With these partnerships, it hopes to encourage more people to start their small endeavors.

Photo Release Anne hires moms in her neighborhood who also sometimes bring their kids to help out in making felt craft products.

Who knows, your hobby, arts & crafts skills may become a flourishing business. As a local brand that also came from humble beginnings, it has decided to be an avenue for its customers to also participate in this mission of helping small community enterprises.

“In the time of the pandemic where each household tries to cope with the hard times, we at Conti’s would not only want to give delight but also support communities and small enterprises grow,” said Conti’s GM Patricia Tan.

Partnering with Ant’s Pocket is part of the company’s thrust to support local industries and foster growth.

Bring home Conti’s limited-edition Mango Bravo Pen Holder at P24 only for every minimum single-receipt purchase of P900.

Photo Release The super cute Mango Bravo pen holders made from loving mother’s hands and passionate momtreprenuer, is not far from the beginnings of Conti’s which began with the Conti’s sisters dreams of sharing their passion for good food with the rest of the country.

The exclusive offer is valid for orders via Facebook Messenger or www.contis.ph, and walk-in take-out transactions. The offer is not valid in conjunction with other promos. Available on October 13 and 27 (Wednesdays) only.