Bruneiâ€™s largest telco company DST launches mobile app jointly developed by MultiSys

MANILA, Philippines — MyDST, the mobile app and website that leading software developer Multisys Technology Corporation recently completed with Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST), has been successfully launched in Brunei.

MyDST was commissioned in collaboration with DST, Brunei’s largest telecommunication company. MultiSys and DST first announced their partnership in August 2020 as both seek to expand market reach to the ASEAN region.

With the synergy, the partnership bolsters both the company’s strengths through divergence of culture, technology, and technical collaboration. Despite the distance and limitations brought by the pandemic, the partnership attests that there’s value in diversity.

“The development of the current app presents our shared vision to expand in the region, and also marks the start of many more exciting developments on the app. Our joint development had been an amazing experience," DST CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni said.

"With DST’s use-cases library, both DST and MultiSys were able to simplify complex integrations that resulted in a much user-friendly interface for both existing and newly-added services—improving our customer digital experience overall,” Basiuni continued.

MyDST aims to serve all Brunei’s telco subscribers so that they can manage their DST accounts without having to visit physical DST stores.

The platform has a wide array of personalized features that will enable users to manage multiple accounts, make bills payment using various digital payment platforms, and monitor their mobile usage for data, credit balances, load consumption and loyalty points.

Moreover, users can subscribe to promos and add-on data packages, purchase top-ups, transfer credit to other prepaid subscribers, and even make donations.

More security features have also been added, such as mobile PIN, face ID and fingerprint.

“Our continuous regional expansion unfolds our country’s deep bench of talent, skills and technological capacity that seek nothing more than to help companies and organizations here and abroad to embark or fortify their own digital transformation journeys. As we move forward, we will continue to help the region advance through advanced Filipino technology," MultiSys Founder and CEO David Almirol Jr. said.