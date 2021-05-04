#VACCINEWATCHPH
Energy Development Corporation: Amended Notice of 2021 Annual Stockholdersâ Meeting
The Energy Development Corporation will hold its annual stockholders meeting virtually on May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
Photo Release

Energy Development Corporation: Amended Notice of 2021 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

(The Philippine Star) - May 4, 2021 - 8:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the stockholders of Energy Development Corporation (the “Company”) will be held virtually on May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. There will be no physical venue for the meeting due to the COVID-19 situation. The meeting will be held via remote communication at https://conveneagm.com/ph/edc_asm2021, with the Chairman of the meeting presiding from Makati City, Metro Manila. 

Following is the updated agenda of the meeting[1]:

  1. Call to Order
     
  2. Proof of Notice and Certification of Quorum
     
  3. Approval of the Minutes of the Previous Stockholders’ Meeting
     
  4. Noting of the Management Report and Approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020
     
  5. Ratification of Acts of Management and the Board of Directors
     
  6. Change in the Principal Office of the Company and Amendment of the Third Article of the Articles of Incorporation, as necessary
     
  7. Registration as a Qualified Institutional Buyer and Investment in Securities
     
  8. Election of Directors
     
  9. Appointment of External Auditor
     
  10. Other Matters
     
  11. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of March 1, 2021 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the said meeting.

Stockholders intending to participate by remote communication should pre-register at https://conveneagm.com/ph/edc_asm2021 on or before 6:00 p.m. on May 6, 2021.

Please refer to the Requirements and Procedure for Participation and Voting at the 2021 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (attached as Annex “A” to the Amended Definitive Information Statement) for detailed information on participation by remote communication and voting in absentia (electronic voting) or by proxy.

Pursuant to SEC Notice dated March 16, 2021, a copy of the amended notice of the meeting, Amended Definitive Information Statement, minutes of the previous meeting of the stockholders, and other documents related to the meeting may be accessed through the Company’s website: www.energy.com.ph.

For any question about the conduct of the virtual meeting, you may refer to the Frequently Asked Questions in the Company’s website or email edc-asm-2021@energy.com.ph.

Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 30, 2021.

 

Sgd.

BERNADETTE ANN V. POLICARPIO

Corporate Secretary

 

[1] For the details and rationale of the updated Agenda, please refer to Annex “B-1” of the Amended Definitive Information Statement.

Energy Development Corporation: Amended Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
