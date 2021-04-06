#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco commissions new LIIP substation GIS
Linemen and engineers from Meralco and Miesco work on a project that will ensure continuous power supply of the customers served by the LIIP substation.
Photo Release

Meralco commissions upgrade at substation of Laguna International Industrial Park

(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Linemen and engineers from Meralco and Miescor work at the Laguna International Industrial Park (LIIP) Substation for the ongoing commissioning of a new double bus indoor Gas-Insulated Switchgear.

The project will ensure the continuous power supply of the customers served by the said substation even during contingency, preventing possible power outages to many industrial customers in the area of Sta. Rosa and Biñan, Laguna. 

Despite the heightened community quarantine measures due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Meralco and its subsidiaries are continuously working hard to improve its distribution system in order to provide its customers with the highest level of service.

 

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release. 

