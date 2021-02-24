Meralco energizes new COVID-19 testing center in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — Continuing Meralco’s support to the government and private sector’s fight against COVID-19, a new Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Testing Center was energized along Don Chino Roces Street, Barangay San Lorenzo, Makati City.

The project involves the installation of a new metering facility, one 25-kVA distribution transformer and 28 meters of triplex cables.

This RT-PCR Testing Center is one of the many vital COVID-19 testing and quarantine facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity, in line with the company’s thrust of assisting the government during the pandemic.

To date, Meralco has energized over 90 COVID-19 facilities including government agencies, public and private hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine facilities and treatment centers.

