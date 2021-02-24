#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Meralco energizes new COVID-19 testing center in Makati
This RT-PCR Testing Center is one of the many vital COVID-19 testing and quarantine facilities in the Meralco franchise area. 
Photo Release

Meralco energizes new COVID-19 testing center in Makati

(Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Continuing Meralco’s support to the government and private sector’s fight against COVID-19, a new Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Testing Center was energized along Don Chino Roces Street, Barangay San Lorenzo, Makati City.

The project involves the installation of a new metering facility, one 25-kVA distribution transformer and 28 meters of triplex cables.

This RT-PCR Testing Center is one of the many vital COVID-19 testing and quarantine facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity, in line with the company’s thrust of assisting the government during the pandemic. 

To date, Meralco has energized over 90 COVID-19 facilities including government agencies, public and private hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine facilities and treatment centers.

Meralco energizes new COVID-19 testing center in Makati

 

For more information and concerns, customers may visit Meralco’s website at www.MERALCO.com.ph, its social media accounts, twitter @MERALCO and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MERALCO or may also call the MERALCO Hotline at 16211.

 

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release.

COVID-19 MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LCC, Globe resume webinar series on COVID-19 vaccination
8 hours ago
LCC, Globe resume webinar series on COVID-19 vaccination
8 hours ago
The Liveable Cities Labs will kick-start its 2021 series with a timely discussion on how local government units can prepare...
Biz Memos
fbfb
M Lhuillier brings newest streaming platform POPTV closer to Filipinos
Sponsored
11 hours ago
M Lhuillier brings newest streaming platform POPTV closer to Filipinos
11 hours ago
M Lhuillier, one of the largest financial institutions in the Philippines, has inked a partnership with the newest streaming...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Building the nation&rsquo;s resiliency one community at a time
2 days ago
Building the nation’s resiliency one community at a time
2 days ago
As the government continues to perform its mandate to provide healthcare services and rehabilitation efforts for citizens,...
Biz Memos
fbfb
MultiSys CEO among 2020 TOYM honorees
Sponsored
6 days ago
MultiSys CEO among 2020 TOYM honorees
6 days ago
David Almirol, chief executive officer and founder of Multisys is among The Outstanding Young Men honorees for 2020. More...
Biz Memos
fbfb
WATCH: Meralco power rates down this February
7 days ago
WATCH: Meralco power rates down this February
7 days ago
Meralco announced a downward adjustment of power rates as the overall rate for a typical household decreased by...
Biz Memos
fbfb
MetroPac Movers begins construction of its Sta. Rosa logistics hub
Sponsored
7 days ago
MetroPac Movers begins construction of its Sta. Rosa logistics hub
7 days ago
MetroPac Movers, Inc. begins construction of a large-scale, co-located dry goods and cold storage facility in Sta. Rosa,...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with