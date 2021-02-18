MultiSys CEO among 2020 TOYM honorees

MANILA, Philippines — David Almirol, chief executive officer and founder of leading homegrown software solutions company MultiSys Technologies Corp., is among the seven The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) honorees for 2020.

TOYM recognizes exemplary young individuals who have brought service to others and are true models worth emulating. The current TOYM theme is "Pilipino: Tagumpay Natin ang Galing Mo."

Almirol, who is an honoree for science technology and engineering, emerged from Cauayan City, Isabela and worked his way through underemployment, homelessness and bankruptcy to make a change, empower the homegrown technology and IT community, and eventually make his mark as one of the country's technopreneur icons.

“I’m grateful and deeply humbled by this recognition, from the bottom of my heart. I have seen the many faces of failure and yet here I stand—with the same mission and passion to champion Filipino tech ingenuity, and the same drive to do better every day in hopes to inspire fellow compatriots, especially the youth. Glory to God,” he said.

Joining Almirol as 2020 TOYM honorees are Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto; educator Edgar Elago; Angkas co-founder George Royeca; World Bank Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist Lesley Jeanne Cordero; National Institutes of Health, University of the Philippines-Manila Director and Telehealth Center Director Raymond Francis Sarmiento; and Army Capt. Ron Villarosa Jr.

Almirol at the helm

Under Almirol’s leadership, MultiSys has clinched multiple recognitions in 2020 from international and local award-giving bodies: Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, Asia CEO Awards (ACA), Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), ASEAN Business Awards (ABA), and Asia Leaders Awards (ALA).

MultiSys was named as one of Asia’s Leading SMEs in the 2020 ACES Awards, which recognizes outstanding SMEs in Asia with a focus on growth and resilience. The winning SMEs have a sustainable business model, strong customer base, innovative product offering, growing revenue and profits and flexibility to respond to rapid changes in the industry and customer demand.

Photo Release MultiSys bagged multiple awards in 2020 including: Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, Asia CEO Awards (ACA), Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), ASEAN Business Awards (ABA), and Asia Leaders Awards (ALA).

Asia CEO Awards, the largest business awards in the country and in the Asia Pacific, also recognized MultiSys as 2020’s Most Innovative Company of the Year.

MultiSys also bagged the Inspirational Brand Award under Telecommunications & ICT Industry category of the prestigious APEA 2020. The regional awards committee honors business leaders and organizations that have shown outstanding performance and tenacity in developing successful businesses while upholding significant social responsibilities that come with leadership.

MultiSys is also one of the only 13 Filipino awardees in ABA, having been recognized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Business Advisory Council as one of the outstanding businesses that contributed to the prevention of the pandemic.

MultiSys developed the Philippines’ digital contact tracing and pandemic mitigation platform, StaySafe.ph. The company still leads the deployment of the system to over 1,600 local government units and thousands of companies nationwide.

In addition, the Asia Leaders Awards named MultiSys the SME Company of the Year under the Technology category. ALA acknowledges honorable men and women who promote the Philippines as the premier business hub in Asia and beyond, as well as who demonstrate unwavering efforts in solving the problem of the country and beyond.

“These recognitions inspire us even more to innovate and fulfill the demands of the evolving IT industry. These are a testament to the true local IT excellence, that “Tatak Pinoy” seal. These would also further our influence in the pursuit of bringing Filipino technology internationally and uplifting the levels of skills and competitiveness in the local IT community. More importantly, these awards are a well-deserved recognition of our employees for all their hard work, dedication, talent and skills,” Almirol said.

MultiSys is considered as the Philippines’ most important software solutions company that provides a wide range of cost-effective, full-scale software services, system platforms and integrations that are being used by now more than 2,500 companies and organizations.