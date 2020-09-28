British Chamber highlights opportunities in the Philippines to UK chambers

(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines together with UK chambers in Sheffield and North East England hosted a webinar on business opportunities in the Philippines on Sept. 24, 2020.

The UK is the Philippines 18th largest trading partner. As this trade partnership strengthens, many opportunities for investment in retail, food and beverage, and manufacturing continue to increase in the local market.

Many UK companies interested in the Philippines attended as Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson gave an overview of the national economy and trends in key sectors. — As released