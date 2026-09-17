Manila Water speeds up metro subway relocation works

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water is advancing the relocation of critical water and sewer infrastructure affected by the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP), helping pave the way for the country’s first underground rail system while ensuring the continued delivery of reliable water and wastewater services to customers.

Spanning 17 stations from Valenzuela City to Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, the MMSP is envisioned to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity throughout the metropolis.

Supporting a project of this scale requires the careful relocation of existing utilities that intersect the subway alignment. As the water and wastewater service provider in the East Zone, Manila Water is undertaking strategic infrastructure adjustments to ensure that subway construction can proceed without compromising essential services to communities.

Among the ongoing relocation projects is the MMSP Shaw Station Permanent Relocation of a 600-mm Diameter Pipeline, located at the intersection of Meralco Avenue and Shaw Boulevard in Pasig City. The project involves the permanent relocation and installation of a 600-millimeter steel pipeline to accommodate subway construction activities.

Meanwhile, the East Avenue Station Sewer Line and Waterline Relocation Project along V. Luna Road in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City, involves the relocation of both sewer and water facilities to prevent service interruptions during the construction of the subway station. Works include pipe laying, manhole installation, service connection transfers, water network modifications and valve box installation.

The Anonas Station Sewer Line Relocation Project covers portions of A. Luna Street corner F. Castillo Street and J. Bugallon Street up to E. Evangelista Street in Barangay Bagumbayan, Quezon City. The sewer line relocation is being carried out to clear the way for subway construction activities and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Also underway is the MMSP Ortigas Station Relocation of Two Meter Set Assemblies Project along Ortigas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue in Pasig City. The project involves relocating two units of meter set assemblies affected by the subway alignment and is targeted for completion by the end of October 2026.

“These infrastructure adjustments are essential not only to accommodate a major national transport project but also to ensure that our customers continue to receive reliable water and wastewater services throughout the construction period,” said Dittie Galang, Manila Water corporate communications group head.