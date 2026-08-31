Prince Retail partners with Capillary to scale AI-driven loyalty

MANILA, Philippines — Prince Retail, which operates 79 Prince Hypermart stores nationwide, has partnered with Capillary Technologies to strengthen its customer loyalty and engagement program, Prince Royalty.

The partnership will use Capillary’s AI-powered loyalty and engagement solutions to create a unified platform that consolidates customer identities, enables data-driven analytics and supports fraud detection.

Jenny Lynn Teves, associate director for marketing and store design at Prince Retail Group, said the partnership will help the company strengthen customer engagement as it expands to more areas in the Philippines.

“Our mission is to serve the underserved and as we continue to expand, we will need a loyalty ecosystem to drive customer engagement and deliver relevant experiences to support our long-term growth,” Teves said.

Capillary Technologies president for APAC Santosh Reddy said the partnership would help Prince Retail build a future-ready loyalty ecosystem as it expands across the country.

The collaboration is expected to help Prince Retail gain deeper customer insights, accelerate digital adoption and strengthen customer value through more personalized experiences.

Prince Retail is a Cebu City-based retail chain operating under the Prince Hypermart brand. It focuses on serving underserved communities across the Philippines. Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies provides AI-powered customer loyalty and engagement solutions. It supports more than 100 loyalty programs in over 46 countries.