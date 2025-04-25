^

Business

Is P20/kilo rice sustainable? NEDA says increasing productivity is the key

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 11:30am
Is P20/kilo rice sustainable? NEDA says increasing productivity is the key
NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan speaks to reporters at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City on April 25, 2025.
Jean Mangaluz / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said a nationwide implementation of P20-per-kilo rice would be sustainable if the country improves its agricultural productivity.

The Department of Agriculture is set to launch a pilot program offering P20-per-kilo rice in several regions in the Visayas, with plans for a nationwide rollout already in the pipeline.

Balisacan added that the government’s goal is to boost people’s purchasing power, which includes efforts to bring down prices.

“In other sectors, not just rice, the key is increasing productivity. So if you are able to increase productivity, keeping prices low would be sustainable,” Balisacan said in a chance interview in Pasay City on Thursday, April 24. 

The economic development chief said the government needed to focus on enhancing agriculture, a sector particularly vulnerable to climate change. 

“It's the sector that's mostly affected…. the more that sector needs particular support from government, especially in generating technologies and infrastructure that protect the farmers from the vigors of nature,” Balisacan said. 

The P20-per-kilo rice is one of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s most famous campaign promises during the 2022 national elections. Three years into his term, however, rice prices remain well above the P20-per-kilo promise, retailing in Metro Manila from P33 to P65 per kilo, as of April 22. 

However, some have criticized the government’s bid for P20-per-kilo rice. 

Former senator Kiko Pangilinan, who is gunning for another term as senator in the May elections, said that not many would benefit from that in the long run. The farmers need more support to increase productivity. 

“It’s a stop gap measure, we must be able to address the root causes,” Pangilinan said in an interview on GMA. 

The Philippines was also struck with extreme droughts in 2024 due to the El Niño phenomenon, which recorded agricultural damage of up to P15.3 billion pesos. 

In the latter part of 2024, the country was also hit by a string of deadly cyclones, which caused further agricultural losses of around P10 billion. 

Meanwhile, the government has also attributed the high rice prices to middlemen and traders.

ARSENIO BALISACAN

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

NEDA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Of elephants and mice

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
“When elephants fight, the mice scamper.” When super powers clash, smaller nations must take cover.
Business
fbtw
Moody&rsquo;s warns of rising risks as banks expand retail lending

Moody’s warns of rising risks as banks expand retail lending

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
Philippine banks are expected to benefit from the rapid growth in retail lending, but Moody’s Ratings has cautioned...
Business
fbtw
ALLHC sees benefits from higher US tariffs

ALLHC sees benefits from higher US tariffs

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.  is expecting to benefit from the higher tariffs imposed by the United States on most...
Business
fbtw
BIR tax filings rise over 20% this year

BIR tax filings rise over 20% this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue  recorded a more than 20-percent increase in electronic tax filings this year due to ramped...
Business
fbtw

Amid market volatility, PLDT stands out as dividend haven

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. remains one of the most sought after stocks at the Philippine Stock Exchange, especially as its dividend policy stands out in times of uncertainties.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tanduay boosts profit, maintains market leadership

Tanduay boosts profit, maintains market leadership

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Lucio Tan-owned liquor company Tanduay Distillers Inc. has maintained its market leadership in 2024 as its profit surged behind...
Business
fbtw

Dizon hails JoyRide’s Super Taxi at NAIA 3

13 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon lauded ride-hailing app JoyRide for providing accessible airport transfer services at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 through seamless transport solutions...
Business
fbtw

Chinabank raises dividends to P6.7 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
After posting solid earnings in 2024, Sy-led China Banking Corp. is rewarding shareholders with a total cash dividend of P6.7 billion this year, 14-percent higher than the P5.9 billion distributed last yea...
Business
fbtw

A renewed appreciation for sake

By Marianne Go | 13 hours ago
For us Filipinos, rice is part of our daily staple, mainly as our main source of carbohydrates that we accompany with a variety of viands.
Business
fbtw
Minimal US exposure shields ICTSI from Trump&rsquo;s tariffs

Minimal US exposure shields ICTSI from Trump’s tariffs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Logistics giant International Container Terminal Services Inc.  is largely insulated from the risk brought about by higher...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with