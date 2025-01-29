^

Failed biddings delay start of Philippines first border facility

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
January 29, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A series of failed bidding stalled the operationalization of the Cold Examination Facility for Agriculture (CEFA) in Bulacan, forcing the Department of Agriculture (DA) to target its completion before the end of the first half.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the establishment of the CEFA in Angat, Bulacan faced a roadblock last year as the DA declared failed bidding for multiple components of the projects.

Some of the procurement affected were for X-ray machines, laboratory and even construction works, Tiu Laurel said.

Nonetheless, the agriculture chief assured the public that the CEFA, which would serve as the country’s first border facility, would still push through but would just be delayed.

The first border facility was earlier eyed to be operational between January and February this year.

“It will push through but there will be delays because we have to rebid. We will try to finish everything hopefully by the first half,” Tiu Laurel said.

He noted that portions of the P1.2-billion allocation for the CEFA project of the DA last year have been reverted to the National Treasury due to the failed biddings.

The DA aims to put up at least five CEFAs. The other four facilities would be in Manila, Subic, Davao and General Santos City, which Tiu Laurel earlier noted would be operational by September.

The CEFA, considered as the country’s first border facility, is being touted by the government as a state-of-the-art examination facility capable of scrutinizing all imported agricultural commodities.

The facility is part of the government’s efforts to curb smuggling and strengthen the state’s capacity against animal diseases and pests.

The facilities will also allow various food safety regulatory agencies to conduct mandatory inspections of imported farm products pursuant to their mandates under the Food Safety Act of 2013.

The project was first approved in late 2019 by former president Rodrigo Duterte but has not seen the light of the day until today.

The call of various industry groups on the government to fast-track the establishment of the first border facilities has been mounting in recent years amid the intrusion and spread of trans-boundary animal diseases such as bird flu and African swine fever in the country.

The construction of the first border facilities has been delayed due to various issues including the pandemic and logistical woes.

