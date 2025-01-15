^

Business

PhilHealth accumulated P59.6B in denied, returned claims to hospitals since 2018

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 6:20pm
PhilHealth accumulated P59.6B in denied, returned claims to hospitals since 2018
An undated photo showing members waiting for their turn at a Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) branch.
Philippine Health Insurance Corporation

MANILA, Philippines — For the past seven years, hospitals across the Philippines have been left waiting for P59.6 billion in payments from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) for claims that have been denied or sent back for compliance.

The House Committee on Health learned about this during a hearing on Wednesday, January 15, when PhilHealth was grilled for billions worth of accounts payable despite having a large reserve fund.

PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco presented the committee with figures showing that in 2024 alone, there were 483,000 denied claims amounting to P4.7 billion. 

Meanwhile, from 2018 to 2023, denied claims totaled 3.017 million, valued at P32.4 billion. 

This brings the total to P37.1 billion in denied claims for the past seven years, including 2024. 

Denied claims now account for three-fifths of the P59.6 billion in claims that hospitals could have received. These claims are denied only if PhilHealth’s assessment determines them to be “invalid” or “unworthy” due to a deficiency or unmet requirement that could no longer be remedied.

The Department of Health (DOH) explained that most of these claims were denied because hospitals failed to file them within 60 days, a rule stipulated in the law and PhilHealth’s circulars.   

The remaining 37.75% consists of return-to-hospital (RTH) claims, which contain clerical errors and are sent back to healthcare facilities for correction. 

Once the errors are addressed, these claims are considered “good claims” and are then paid by PhilHealth. 

Limsiaco told the panel that from 2018 to 2024, there were a total of P22.5 billion in return-to-hospital (RTH) claims. 

In 2024 alone, 304,082 RTH claims amounted to P4.2 billion, while from 2018 to 2023, 1.739 million RTH claims totaled P18.3 billion.

The P59.6 billion worth of unpaid claims, however, does not include those from the years before 2018. 

At the same time, the DOH said that some of these claims are not classified as accounts payable by PhilHealth. This explains why, when initially asked, Limsiaco mentioned that only P21 billion needed to be settled. 

‘Ayuda’ to compensate PhilHealth’s inefficiency

Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina, 2nd District) expressed frustration over PhilHealth’s failure to reimburse hospitals, noting that this not only impacts their operations but also affects patients seeking coverage from the state insurer.

“We need to expand beyond indigent patients because of the situation with PhilHealth, where we are very strict with denied and RTH claims and other issues. This is squeezing the liquidity of hospitals, forcing them to close. That’s the practical effect on the people,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

The lawmaker added that PhilHealth’s inefficiency spending of its funds led to the creation of the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP), which she said has been criticized for serving as a donation or “ayuda.” 

“So in the end, we get bashed to death because people are angry, asking why we keep giving out aid. We can’t say it’s because PhilHealth is so inefficient in making payments,” Quimbo said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

She urged PhilHealth to revise its rules on RTH and denied claims to minimize them, telling the state insurer that the government should be “more customer-oriented.” 

PhilHealth President Emmanuel Ledesma agreed. He mentioned that they received an opinion from the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) permitting them to reimburse hospitals even if they are late by 60 days. 

It still, however, doesn’t consider the claims filed beyond 60 days.

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said they proposed to PhilHealth management to extend the 60-day deadline when justified and to formalize this in a resolution.

While lawmakers acknowledged PhilHealth's increases in benefit packages for most case rates, and even more so for specific treatments and procedures for major diseases, they said these changes may not have much impact due to the rising cost of hospital bills in recent years.

Quimbo emphasized that a more effective and accurate costing approach is needed when adjusting case rates, ensuring that expanded benefit packages address more than just inflationary concerns.

The health panel also learned on Wednesday that PhilHealth could tap up to P759 billion from various funding sources, including its reserve fund and surplus, to cover benefit expenses.

PHILHEALTH

PHILHEALTH BENEFITS

PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Peso may breach 60:$1 threshold&rsquo;

‘Peso may breach 60:$1 threshold’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
The peso may breach the critical 60 to $1 threshold if the policies of Donald Trump when he assumes the US presidency surprise...
Business
fbtw

Can NGCP resist Maharlika?

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
There is no reason for NGCP’s equity holders to welcome the interest of Maharlika Fund to buy into the company.
Business
fbtw

UBS shuts down representative office in Philippines

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
Swiss banking giant UBS AG has officially closed its representative office in the Philippines, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced.
Business
fbtw
Share prices tumble anew on lack of catalysts

Share prices tumble anew on lack of catalysts

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Local stocks dropped for the third straight session as investors maintained their cautious stance amid lack of major cat...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz unit to build solar facility for Republic Cement

Aboitiz unit to build solar facility for Republic Cement

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
Aboitiz Upgrade Solar Inc. is constructing a solar facility in Bulacan to supply clean power to cement maker Republic Cement...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Car sales hit record high in 2024

Car sales hit record high in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Philippine automotive industry ended 2024 with record-high sales of 467,252 units, driven by strong demand for both passenger...
Business
fbtw
Generika enables franchisees to serve more communities

Generika enables franchisees to serve more communities

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
Ayala-led Generika Drugstores continues to attract franchisees to make affordable and quality medicine accessible to Fil...
Business
fbtw
Semirara hits record coal sales in 2024

Semirara hits record coal sales in 2024

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
Semirara Mining and Power Corp., chaired by tycoon Isidro Consunji, shattered records in coal sales volume last year, fueled...
Business
fbtw
Axelum gears up for aggressive growth

Axelum gears up for aggressive growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Axelum Resources Corp. is gearing up for aggressive growth following a turnaround in 2024 that was driven by expected record-high...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with