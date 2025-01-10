^

Zobels, Yuchengcos launch new medical school

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala is thrilled about the prospects of the newest medical school in the country launched by Mapua, the flagship university of iPeople Inc., which is a joint venture between AC and the Yuchengco Group.

In a social media post, Zobel said the Mapúa School of Medicine was recently established in collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU) and Cintana Education.

“I am genuinely excited about this partnership, as it introduces a cutting-edge approach to healthcare in our country,” Zobel said. 

“By integrating the most modern suite of digital and simulation tools for medical education in the country, inter-professional training and global exposure, we aim to develop practice-ready healthcare professionals who are equipped with all the 21st-century skills needed to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare and to succeed anywhere in the world,” he said.  

The Mapúa School of Medicine aims to provide healthcare education that equips future medical professionals with the skills, knowledge and resources necessary to improve health outcomes, positively impact society and excel in the rapidly evolving 21st century healthcare landscape.

Through collaboration with the ASU, Mapúa University School of Medicine students will enjoy enhanced interprofessional training and global exposure opportunities.

Mapúa students will be able to engage with faculty and peers from ASU and ASU-Cintana Alliance affiliated universities, as well as internships, exchange programs and international collaborative research projects.

According to Zobel, ASU has held the number one ranking in innovation in the US for the past 10 years, while Cintana Education is an organization with extensive experience in global healthcare education, including operating 26 medical schools.

iPeople Inc. is a holding company under the House of Investments Inc. of the Yuchengco Group of Companies and AC, focusing on investments in the education sector.

Zobel said he is grateful for AC’s partnership with the Yuchengco Group in making world-class education accessible to as many Filipino students as possible.

Ernest Cu: It&rsquo;s the perfect time to leave Globe

Disinformation experts slam Meta decision to end US fact-checking

China blasts 'suppression' after US adds Tencent, CATL to military companies list

Philippines temporarily bans New Zealand bird imports over avian flu outbreak

New year, new hope for Phl

HSBC betting on Philippines consumption, mobility, renewables sectors

Trade deficit narrows to $4.8 billion in November

ICTSI gets BOI perks for P2.3 billion Iloilo seaport modernization project

