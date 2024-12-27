First Gen, FEU expand power supply agreement

Under the recently signed agreement, First Gen will supply 600 kilowatts of power to FEU Alabang in Muntinlupa and 650 kW to FEU Institute of Technology located near the main campus in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — First Gen Corp. of the Lopez Group has expanded its power supply deal with Far Eastern University (FEU) to include the latter’s campuses in Manila and Muntinlupa.

“We take a holistic operational view in the delivery of continual academic improvement. Our aim is to have the greatest social and learning impact with the smallest environmental footprint,” FEU president Juan Miguel Montinola said.

Montinola said the school is now fully powered by renewable energy, with some produced in-house and the majority sourced through this strategic partnership.

“This power supply agreement, plus our investments in efficient air conditioning systems, all within the context of the continued preservation of historical and significant cultural heritage buildings and landmarks, is very fulfilling for us as educators and as an example to our students,” he said.

This latest partnership builds on the power supply deal between FEU and First Gen in 2017, which provided electricity to parts of the FEU main campus.

“Diversifying power sources and working with independent power producers help reduce volatility in power costs but the overall carbon footprint as well,” said Carlo Vega, First Gen VP for marketing, trading and economics.

“We’re privileged to work with FEU over the past seven years, expanding to other campuses as they move forward in their decarbonization journey,” he added.

This power supply deal was made possible through the government’s Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) program.

Regulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission, RCOA enables qualified end-users with a monthly peak demand of at least 500 kW over the preceding 12 months to choose their own power suppliers.

Earlier, First Gen renewed its partnership with Silliman University Medical Center for the direct supply of 800 kW of renewable energy to support the operations of the 300-bed tertiary hospital.

First Gen is the country’s largest producer of clean energy, with a combined capacity of over 1,600 megawatts from its solar, wind, hydro and geothermal power plants.

Its other power generation facilities run on natural gas, the cleanest form of fossil fuel, with a total capacity of over 2,000 MW.