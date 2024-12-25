Golden MV gets stockholders’ nod for corporate name change

MANILA, Philippines — Listed Golden MV Holdings Inc. of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr. is all set for its corporate name change after obtaining the approval of the company’s stockholders.

Golden MV has secured the green light from its stockholders to amend its articles of incorporation to change the corporate name of the company to Villar Land Holdings Corp.

The change is being made to align with the recent developments in the company, particularly with the acquisition of companies owning land in Villar City.

As part of the change in its corporate name, the company is also changing its stock symbol from HVN to VLC.