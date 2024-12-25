^

Business

Golden MV gets stockholders’ nod for corporate name change

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Listed Golden MV Holdings Inc. of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr. is all set for its corporate name change after obtaining the approval of the company’s stockholders.

Golden MV has secured the green light from its stockholders to amend its articles of incorporation to change the corporate name of the company to Villar Land Holdings Corp.

The change is being made to align with the recent developments in the company, particularly with the acquisition of companies owning land in Villar City.

As part of the change in its corporate name, the company is also changing its stock symbol from HVN to VLC.

GOLDEN MV HOLDINGS INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump threatens to take back control of Panama Canal

Trump threatens to take back control of Panama Canal

2 days ago
Incoming US president Donald Trump on Saturday slammed what he called unfair fees for US ships passing through the Panama...
Business
fbtw
IMF calls for balanced monetary policy

IMF calls for balanced monetary policy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund has called for a cautious and adaptive approach to monetary policy by the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbtw
Tycoons get PCC nod for $3.3 billion LNG deal

Tycoons get PCC nod for $3.3 billion LNG deal

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ drive toward energy security and sustainability has received a major boost as the joint power venture...
Business
fbtw
Government sets P629 billion local borrowing in Q1

Government sets P629 billion local borrowing in Q1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The government plans to borrow P629 billion from the local debt market in the first quarter in the hope of favorable yields,...
Business
fbtw
Soaring gas prices put brakes on jeepney drivers (First of two parts)

Soaring gas prices put brakes on jeepney drivers (First of two parts)

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Jeepneys reign as the “Kings of the Road” in the country, ruling the streets as the most iconic mode of transport,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SM eyes expansion of SMX Clark

SM eyes expansion of SMX Clark

By Catherine Talavera | 3 hours ago
The SM Group is eyeing to expand the capacity of its convention center in Pampanga between 2026 to 2028 to support the growth...
Business
fbtw

Spread love this Christmas

By Boo Chanco | 3 hours ago
The Christmas spirit seems to have escaped me these days. The song that keeps repeating in my head isn’t a Christmas carol but a Burt Bacharach classic from my high school years.
Business
fbtw

Nido Petroleum invests $18.4 million for Palawan exploration

By Brix Lelis | 3 hours ago
Nido Petroleum Philippines Pty. Ltd. is spending $18.4 million for its planned oil and gas production project in Service Contract 54 in offshore northwest Palawan.
Business
fbtw
Protecta Fintech launched to combat cybercrimes

Protecta Fintech launched to combat cybercrimes

3 hours ago
The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, JuanHand, Maya and Protecta Pilipinas officially launched Protecta Fintech,...
Business
fbtw
RE market all set for full operation

RE market all set for full operation

By Brix Lelis | 3 hours ago
The renewable energy market is set to begin its full commercial operation tomorrow, with close to 300 trading participants...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with