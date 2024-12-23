Meralco ready to address electricity concerns on holiday break

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino households subscribed to the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) can report power interruptions or concerns even during the holidays, the company said on Monday, December 23.

Meralco assured its customers that contingency measures are in place, with personnel ready to address electric service issues, including Christmas Day.

“Meralco crews and personnel will remain on standby 24/7 even on Christmas Day, to keep the lights on for its 8 million customers and help ensure a bright and accident-free celebration,” the company said in a statement.

The electric power distribution company advised households to prioritize electrical safety during the holiday season. It recommended unplugging unused Christmas lights and other appliances, especially when no one is home.

Meralco also warned that some Christmas lights might be faulty or fail to meet safety standards. To avoid fire hazards, it urged consumers to inspect lights for cracks or frayed wires before use.

The company also advised against using nails or thumbtacks to install Christmas lights, as they could damage the wires and increase the risk of fire. Instead, Meralco suggested using light hangers as a safer alternative.

Households were reminded to avoid overloading electrical outlets or extensions by plugging in multiple cords, as this could lead to overheating and fires. To ensure safety, Meralco recommended keeping a fire extinguisher readily available for emergencies.

For power outages or interruptions, consumers can report issues through Meralco's Facebook and Twitter accounts. Alternatively, they can call Meralco's Hotline at 16211 or 8631-1111, or send a text to 0920-971-6211 or 0917-551-6211. — Dominique Nicole Flores